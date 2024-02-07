Taylor Swift Prop Betting Splits Are One Sided
Bettors are betting on all props related to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl 58
The Swifties have become football fans since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, and now based on some betting information, they may all be turning into sports bettors as well.
Based on the Taylor Swift props that are available, people are betting on all things Swift.
Taylor Swift Prop Bets
At BetMGM in Ontario, you can bet on whether or not the Super Bowl MVP will mention Taylor Swift at +750. I broke down the bet in my article here.
Well, it seems like just about everyone is betting on the "Yes" as John Ewing reports that 99% of the bets are on that side. Not only that, but Travis Kelce is the most bet on player to be named Super Bowl MVP.
Not everyone will be betting, or has the ability to bet, on exotic props relating to Swift, but the Kelce MVP bet is certainly one way you can go about it if you want to place some sort of action on the power couple.
Kelce is listed fourth on the odds list to win the award behind only Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffey. At +1300 odds, he has an implied probability of 7.14% of winning Super Bowl MVP. If you bet $100 on it, you'd win a profit of $1,400 if he's able to win the award.
