Taylor Swift Super Bowl MVP Prop Odds (Will the MVP Mention Taylor Swift?)
This year's Super Bowl will be the ultimate clash of sports and pop culture as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be one of the top storylines in the game.
The pop star has attended most of her boyfriends games since the two became an official couple and there's a great chance she'll make an appearance on Super Bowl Sunday.
Because us bettors will find a way to wager on just about anything, there are several prop bets out there relating to the couple that you can bet on. One of them is whether or not Kelce will propose to her on the field after the game, and there's another one available for whether or not the Super Bowl MVP will give her a shoutout in their postgame interview.
Let's take a look.
Super Bowl 58 Taylor Swift odds
BetMGM is offering odds on whether or not the Super Bowl MVP will mention Taylor Swift in their postgame interview. A $100 wager on "yes" would win you a profit of $750 if they do. Meanwhile, you'd have to bet $1,600 on "no" to win a profit of $100.
Most likely, it would have to be Travis Kelce that's named Super Bowl MVP in order for this bet to win. Sure, if someone else does, including Patrick Mahomes, there's a slight chance that they do mention Swift, but Kelce has the best chance by a significant margin. With that in mind, it may be a smarter bet to just take Kelce to win MVP at +1400.
Whether you want to bet on this prop, or anything else related to the Super Bowl, be sure to sign up for an account at BetMGM.
