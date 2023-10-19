TCU vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
How to bet the total in the Kansas State-TCU matchup in Week 8.
By Reed Wallach
TCU had to turn to its backup in Josh Hoover last week due to an injury to starter Chandler Morris, but the Horned Frogs scored a blowout win at home against BYU, winning 44-11.
The Horned Frogs travel to Manhattan to face Kansas State, who has begun to integrate freshman quarterback Avery Johnson into the mix, as he ran for five touchdowns against Texas Tech last week. This is a rematch of last year's Big 12 title game, can one team stay in the mix for an outside chance to return, who will stay in the hunt?
Let's break it down:
TCU vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kansas State is 3-0 ATS at home this season
- TCU is 3-4 ATS this season
- This is the first time TCU is an underdog this season
- TCU has gone UNDER in five of seven games
Kansas State vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- TCU Record: 4-3
- Kansas State Record: 4-2
TCU vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
TCU
Josh Hoover: The Horned Frogs backup quarterback struggled when he was thrust into duty against Iowa State, but destroyed BYU, passing 58 times and posting 439 yards through the air with four touchdown passes. This is a vulnerable Kansas State secondary, can Hoover keep it up?
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: Will Howard is still the starting quarterback of the Wildcats, but the team is starting to give the prized quarterback recruit more reps in run packages. He ran 13 times for 90 yards with five touchdowns last week and is worth keeping an eye on on Saturday night.
TCU vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
I think both offenses can cook in this matchup. Kansas State's offense is top 30 in success rate and explosive play rate this season and will face a TCU defense that still has some questions in my opinion. The Horned Frogs are below the national average in terms of success and are particularly struggling at stopping big pass plays, 91st in explosive pass defense.
Meanwhile, Kansas State's secondary can be had, and I believe Hoover can continue to look the part as a passer with some dangerous weapons in the passing game. K-State is 82nd in defensive pass success rate and has been scored on all season by the likes of Missouri (30), Oklahoma State (29) and Texas Tech moved the ball with ease with a third string true freshman quarterback, averaging more than six yards per play.
I believe the best way to attack K-State is through the air, and we are fresh off a game where Hoover passed 58 times. Meanwhile, Kansas State's offense is unlocking more weapons and evolving as the season goes on with Johnson beginning to play a role.
To me, this is an over game with explosive plays all over the place.
Track Reed's bets here!