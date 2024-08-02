Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
The pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer in the world will return for the first time in over a year when Terence 'Bud' Crawford moves up a division to challenge WBA super welterweight champion Ismail Madrimov.
Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) ascended to the top of the pound-for-pound list in July 2023 with a near-flawless victory over Errol Spence Jr. The win made Crawford the undisputed welterweight champion six years after becoming the WBO 147-pound world champion.
Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) became the WBA super welterweight champion in March with a TKO win over Magomed Kurbanov at the 'Knockout Chaos' event. The win marked the 29-year-old's first professional world title after years of being one of the most touted prospects in the division.
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov odds and round total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Terence Crawford -700
- Israil Madrimov +475
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov best bet
As the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world, there is no doubt that the skill level of Crawford is much higher than that of Madrimov. The biggest question of the fight will be the weight difference, with Crawford making his 154-pound debut and many being cautious after Dmitry Bivol upset Canelo Alvarez in a similar situation. However, this is a different case with Crawford truly just being on another level.
At 36, there is not much time left in Crawford's career. He is at the top of his game but the drop-off tends to be unforgiving for championship-level fighters as they age. If there is ever a time for the highly-anticipated Alvarez vs. Crawford fight it has to be now, and 'Bud' appears to be moving in that direction with this fight.
Madrimov is no push-over with real power and speed for the division. But most of his attacks come from lunging in to close distance, his go-to move. That has worked for him so far but it is difficult to see that style wearing on Crawford the way it has on Madrimov's previous opponents.
As he showed in wins over Jose Benavidez Jr., Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr., pressure and power have not been the way to beat Crawford. Perhaps Madrimov has more success as a bigger fighter but the defense and timing of Crawford has consistently been too much.
Crawford is undoubtedly a fighter with power that can be difficult to predict in fighters moving up divisions. With the way Madrimov leaves himself open in his blitzing attacks, there are too many openings for a fighter as sharp as Crawford. The undisputed welterweight champion will claim another victim and take his first step towards conquering a fourth division.
Prediction: Crawford by TKO in round nine
Best bet: Terence Crawford by KO/TKO (-140)
