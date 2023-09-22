Texans vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3
How to bet the player prop market between two AFC South teams
By Reed Wallach
It's been a slow start for the Texans, 0-2 on the year, and it may not get easier as the team travels to Jacksonville to face the reigning AFC South champion Jaguars.
The Jags offense floundered against the Chiefs in a showcase game, really struggling in the red zone, can the team find its form agaisnt a banged up Texans secondary? I'm looking at Calvin Ridley to have a game more like Week 1 than Week 2 while C.J. Stroud should have plenty of garbage time opportunities to get over a prop of his.
For a full game betting preview, check out our game guide here, but for more prop conversation, keep reading!
Find out who Iain MacMillian is betting in this game and EVERY game in Week 3 and beyond this NFL season in his "Road to 272!"
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed with $100 off on NFL Sunday Ticket!
Best Prop Bets for Texans vs. Jaguars
- Calvin Ridley OVER 5.5 Receptions
- C.J. Stroud OVER 235.5 Passing Yards
- Dameon Pierce UNDER 43.5 Rushing Yards
Calvin Ridley OVER 5.5 Receptions
I'm not jumping off the Ridley train after his two catch outing against the Chiefs. Just look at the underlying numbers that show Ridley had eight targets, off a Week 1 game in which he had 11 targets.
The Jags are a pass-happy offense that are going to look to gash a Texans secondary that have several injuries that will keep starters out of the Week 3 meeting, and I expect a ton of usage for No. 0.
C.J. Stroud OVER 235.5 Passing Yards
Stroud has cleared this number in both games this season, including 384 yards in the team's double digit loss to the Colts. If the Texans are going to continue to fall behind, I can't help but target Stroud's overs given that Houston has a handful of decent pass catchers and have shown the propensity early on to keep pushing despite being down big.
For what it's worth, Jacksonville has had a limited pass rush this season, 28th according to PFF this season, which could give Stroud some time to rack up garbage time stats in a projected loss.
Dameon Pierce UNDER 43.5 Rushing Yards
Pierce hasn't cleared this number all season, and is in a full time share with free agent signing Devin Singletary. Pierce has been on the field for 45% of snaps while Singletary has been on the field for 36%.
Meanwhile, given that the Texans are falling behind early, the team has to abandon the run and keep forcing the pass, which is hurting Pierce's bottom line. The Florida product has rushed for 31 yards last week and 38 in Week 1 on a total of 26 carries.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!