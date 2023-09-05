Texas A&M vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Two teams looking to avenge down seasons face early season tests.
By Reed Wallach
Both Texas A&M and Miami missed bowls last season, but each team looks to be revived on offense amongst new offensive coordinators and some more weapons for its quarterbacks.
The two will meet for the second straight season on Saturday in Week 2 action, a potential springboard for each team looking to get back into the national spotlight. Texas A&M and Miami each won big against out-manned opponents, but now will each face a step up in class against one another.
Tyler Van Dyke had little issue moving the ball against Miami (Ohio) on Friday night at home while Conner Weigman and the new look Aggies offense looked the part in a blowout win against New Mexico.
How should we bet this Week 2 showdown?
First the odds:
Texas A&M vs. Miami (Florida) Odds, Spread and Total
Miami (Florida) vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Both teams covered in Week 1
- Texas A&M went OVER the total by itself in a 52-10 win against New Mexico (Over 49.5)
- Miami went UNDER in its opener against Miami (Ohio), 38-3 final (45)
- Texas A&M won and covered at home against Miami last season, 17-9 (-6.5)
Texas A&M vs. Miami (Florida) How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M Record: 1-0
- Miami (Florida) Record: 1-0
Texas A&M vs. Miami (Florida) Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Weigman looked to have firm control of new OC Bobby Petrino's offense, completing 78% of his passes for 236 yards with five passing touchdowns. However, the Miami defense will surely provide a stiff test compared to New Mexico.
Miami (Florida)
Tyler Van Dyke: There were some questions about TVD's status heading into last Friday's game, but he put up decent numbers against an overwhelmed defense. Van Dyke completed 17-of-22 passes for 201 yards with 201 yards and a touchdown, but did throw an interception. Will the Hurricanes have enough downfield passing to attack a loaded Aggies defensive front?
Texas A&M vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
As noted in our early week preview for Week 2, I'm higher on the Aggies, who hired famed offensive play caller Petrino to head up its revamped offense that had great returns in an admitted layup against New Mexico in College Station last weekend.
However, the process is clearly there with the Aggies, who have a talented former five star recruit in Conner Weigman, who helped boast a Texas A&M offense that had a 52% success rate (92nd percentile relative to all 2022 games), 0,57 EPA/Dropback (94th) and 13% explosive play rate (91st).
However, oddsmakers opened this line at -4.5, down from the lookahead of Texas A&M -7.5. While those numbers aren't the best barometer of an efficient market, it shows some renewed positive sentiment in Miami. However, I still favor the far more talented Aggies, who have a size advantage in the trenches on both sides and the skill position players to challenge the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes offense didn't show much against the RedHawks, but I'm surprised the team couldn't get it going down field. Miami posted an 8% explosive play rate a 47th percentile mark compared to last season.
While Miami has talent in the secondary, namely All-American safety Karmen Kinches, this defense was a disaster last season, bottom 10 in explosive pass defense and allowed more than eight yards per pass. This wasn't tested against the RedHawks, but surely will against Texas A&M's stable of wide receivers that includes Evan Stewart, Ainas Smith and Moose Muhammad.
I'm not sure Miami deserves that big of a boost, while there is more room to the upside with this new look Aggies offense.
I'd lay it with the road team who has a negligible home field advantage.
