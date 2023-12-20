Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Texas Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Oklahoma State made a surprise run to the Big 12 title game but got smoked by College Football Playoff entrant Texas. However, the team can finish the season strong with a strong effort in the Texas Bowl against SEC foe Texas A&M.
Texas A&M has made wholesale changes, hiring Mike Elko from Duke, and since then there's been a mass exodus from the roster, leaving the roster shorthanded for its bowl game against Oklahoma State, who as of this writing have nearly all key contributors set to play outside of possibly Doak Walker Award winning running back Ollie Gordon, who entered the transfer portal.
With one team gearing up for this one with most of its roster, and another that has motivations firmly in question, is there betting value on the underdog Cowboys?
I got you covered with my betting preview for the Texas Bowl here! You can also find our full bowl season coverage right here!
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 5-6-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oklahoma State is 7-6 ATS this season
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Oklahoma State went OVER in seven of its last 10 games this season
- Oklahoma State's Mike Gndy is 11-6 ATS dating back to 2005 in bowl games
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 27th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M Record: 7-5
- Oklahoma State Record: 9-4
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Jaylen Henderson: Henderson started the final three games of the season for the Aggies, the preseason third-stringer who played very well against three admittedly poor defenses, LSU, FCS Abilene Christian, and Mississippi State. Henderson passed for 704 yards in those three games with six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 67% completion percentage.
Oklahoma State
Alan Bowman: Bowman secured the job and helped spark the CowCowboys'boys run to the Big 12 title game. He finished the season with 3,058 yards passing with 13 passing touchdowns, but did throw 12 picks in the process and likely won't have his bellcow back Ollie Gordon alongside him. However, the Oklahoma State passing game picked up down the stretch, finishing the season 56th in EPA/Pass.
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
The list is long for who won't be on the sidelines for Texas A&M in this game. Sure, the team will be playing two hours from College Station in Houston, but who is showing up from the tea?m. The team will start the third-stringer Henderson again, but won't have a handful of starters including the likes of pass rusher Fadil Diggs, cornerbacks Bryce Anderson, Deuce Harmon, and Josh DeBarry, and wide receivers Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad, and Evan Stewart...and so much more.
So yes, why is Texas A&M favored? I'm not exactly sure. Prior expectations and power ratings? SEC bias? I'm not sure, but I'm not going to trust this team heading into bowl season given that the team also has a fully new coaching staff set to take over in the offseason.
I'I'dll rather put my money on the team that exceeded expectations this season and is hunting for 10 wins under a head coach who has shown up in bowl games plenty of times before in Gundy.
While Oklahoma State's defense is suspect, the offense can test a patchwork Texas A&M defense. The Pokes should have full attendance outside of Gordon (who could very well play despite being in the transfer portal), including an elite Pokes offensive line that was top 10 in sacks allowed this season. Even without Gordon, Oklahoma State will be able to pass the ball on the Aggies' secondary which is outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense.
Give me the underdog in the Texas Bowl in a battle between two teams with differing levels of motivation.
