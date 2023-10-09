Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for a Saturday SEC matchup between the 4-2 Texas A&M Aggies and 4-1 No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers.
By Josh Yourish
While the Tennesse Volunteers were sitting comfortably on their bye week at 4-1, with their only loss to Florida, the Texas A&M Aggies were battling Alabama at College Station. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies lost that one 26-20 to fall to 4-2.
This week, the Aggies are road underdogs against the No. 19 Vols and Joe Milton. This could be the biggest SEC matchup of Week 7. For a look around the country in Week 7, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Now, let’s get into the odds for A&M and Tennessee.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee and Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 3-2 ATS
- The OVER is 2-2-1 in Tennessee games
- Texas A&M is 4-2 ATS
- The OVER is 4-2 in Texas A&M games
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas A&M Record: 4-2
- Tennessee Record: 4-1
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Max Johnson, QB: Johnson has taken over the injured Connor Weigman and there hasn’t really been a dropoff at all. Johnson is completing 60.7% of his passes and averaging 8.0 yards per attempt compared to Weigman’s 8.2. Johnson has seven touchdowns to two interceptions while Weigman had eight TDs with two picks. The biggest difference is that Johnson has been sacked eight times while Weigman was dropped just three times.
Tennessee
Dylan Sampson, RB: The Vols have a stable of three running backs that split carries. Sampson is third on the team in carries, but first in touchdowns with six rushing scores. Keep an eye out for Sampson around the goal line, but he’s also efficient anywhere on the field, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
I always find myself getting seduced by all the talent on the Texas A&M roster, but I can’t do it anymore after betting on the Aggies last week. They nearly pulled out the win against Alabama, but Ainias Smith’s foot was out of bounds on what was originally ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Then the Aggies had to settle for a field goal and let Alabama bleed the clock out.
A&M allowed Alabama to gain 5.8 yards per play in that one despite completing stuffing the run-game. Bama only ran for 23 yards, but Jalen Milroe, who was nearly benched this season, threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns. 197 of those yards were to Jermaine Burton.
A&M is 22nd in pass defense, but it gives up big plays constantly and ranks 117th in yards per completion.
Miami beat A&M the same way, with shots down the field, and who likes to throw deep more than Joe Milton with his rocket arm? Surprisingly, Tennessee only averages 11.4 yards per completion on offense, but Milton will be happy to take shots this week. I don’t trust A&M’s secondary, but it is great against what Tennessee does best.
The Aggies defensive front has been great against the run. They rank ninth in run defense and seventh in yards per rush. Tennessee is seventh in rushing offense and third in yards per carry averaging 6.2 yards.
This is strength-on-strength in the trenches, but Tennessee has an even better passing attack then Alabama, so I expect the Vols to win even more comfortably.
