Texas Children's Houston Open First Round Leader Odds

If you don't have the patience to wait for all four rounds to complete to find out if you've won a golf bet, have you considered betting on the first round leader? That way, you only have to wait for one round and even if you have some outright picks on the tournament, betting a first round leader will make the opening 18 holes just as exciting as the last.
In this article, I'm going to break down the odds and my best bet to be the first round leader at this week's Texas Children's Houston Open. If you want to read my full betting preview and my three best bets to win the whole thing, you can find those here.
Texas Children's First Round Leader Odds
Texas Children's Houston Open First Round Leader Prediction
Alex Noren +3300
Alex Noren is a great fit for this weekend's course. He consistently gains strokes in all four major areas and is one of the best scramblers on the PGA Tour. He's also dialed in his irons lately, gained +1.5 strokes per round with his approach play at the Cognizant Classic earlier this month. That good form has led to two straight top 20 finishes including a T19 at The Players, which sported a loaded field of golfers.
This week, he should be able to thrive in an event that has a relatively weak field outside of a couple of big names at the top of the list. It's also worth noting he finished T4 at this event during the 2023 season.
Finally, any time we bet on a first round leader, we want to take a look at where they rank in Round 1 Scoring. If you take a look at that list, you'll see that Noren is amongst the bet golfers in the opening rounds of tournaments this season. He ranks third on the Tour and first in the field in Round 1 scoring average at 67.67.
So, we have a guy whose style of play fits the course well, is in good form, has a great history at the event, and leads the field in Round 1 scoring average. All of that adds up to a no-brainer of a bet on the Swede to be the leader after round one at +3300.
