Texas Children's Houston Open Hole in One Odds and History (Will Someone Record an Ace at Memorial Park?)
Breaking down the history of holes in one at the Houston Open as well as my pick for whether or not we should bet on one to be recorded.
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for a two-event swing start with this week's Texas Children's Houston Open.
I broke down everything you need to know to bet on the event, including my picks to win, in my full betting preview here. In this article, we're going to focus on one of the most electric prop bets you can place; whether or not someone will record a hole-in-one.
Let's dive into it.
Texas Children's Houston Open Hole in One History
The Houston Open has only been hosted at Memorial Park Golf Course since the 2021 season (November 2020), so we're going to only worry about the holes-in-one recorded the past three editions of this event.
- Ryan Armour - 2023
- Matthew Wolf -2022
- Martin Laid - 2021
Texas Children's Open Hole in One Odds
The odds listed below are via " rel="nofollow sponsored" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Yes -175
- No +130
There has been a hole-in-one recorded in each of the past three seasons that has hosted the Houston Open, and one of the reasons is because we have one more Par 3 than most events. Memorial Park is a Par 70 with five Par 3s and three Par 5s. As a result, there is an extra hole-in-one attempt compared to a normal event which generally has four Par 3s.
For that reason, I'm going to lay the chalk with the "Yes" at -175. We have seen one recorded each year at Memorial Park so why not again in 2024?
If you want to place a bet on whether or not there's a hole in one this week, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
If you want to place a bet on whether or not there's a hole in one this week, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.