Texas Children's Houston Open Prop Bets (Bet on Matt Wallace as Top Englishman)
The first of two PGA Tour events in Texas will tee-off tomorrow at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
In this article, we're going to focus in on some prop bets related to the top golfers from a few different nations, including Matt Wallace to be the top Englishman.
Texas Children's Houston Open Prop Bets
- Martin Trainer Top Frenchman (+180)
- Matt Wallace Top Englishman (+280)
- Si Woo Kim Top South Korean (-105)
Martin Trainer Top Frenchman (+180)
There are three golfers from France competing this week and I'm going to back Martin Trainer to finish atop at +180 odds. Outside of a missed cut at Puerto Rico Open, he's been playing some great golf. He finished inside the top 10 in his last three non-PGA Tour events and also posted a T19 at the Mexico Open. He also finished T5 the last time he competed at this event in 2021.
Victor Perez is coming off a missed cut at the Valspar Championship and Paul Barjon has made the cut in one out of seven starts on Tour this season.
Matt Wallace Top Englishman (+280)
Matt Wallace is coming off a strong T17 finish at the Valspar Championship, gaining strokes in all four major areas. His game seems to be trending upward and his distance off the tee makes him a great candidate at the Houston Open.
The only real challenge to Wallace this season is Aaron Rai, who is set as the betting favorite. Rai is coming off a missed cut at the Valspar Championship and in contrast to Wallace, Rai is one of the shorter hitters on Tour which is going to put him at a disadvantage at Memorial Park.
Wallace is the play at +280.
Si Woo Kim Top South Korean (-105)
We're going to back the favorite amongst the South Koreans this week. His game is rounding into form, most recently finishing T6 at The Players Championship. His short game is shot and he knows how to record birdies in bunches which will be a big asset this week.
K.H. Lee doesn't have the approach game to compete this week, losing strokes with his approach play in five of his last six starts and Seonghyeon Kim hasn't finished better than T61 since the Phoenix Open in February.
He's the favorite for good reason, but there's still betting value on Kim at -105 if you want a bit more of a safe option.
