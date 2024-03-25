Texas Children's Houston Open Score Predictions (How Will Top Golfers Fare Memorial Park Golf Course?)
Attempting to predict the final score, as well as the score for the top 10 golfers, for this week's PGA Tour event, the Texas Children's Houston Open held at Memorial Park.
The Texas Children's Houston Open will serve as the final warm-up before the Masters for a handful of golfers, including the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, who is set as a massive favorite to notch his third-straight win.
In this article, I'm going to predict what the winning score will be this week as well as the final score for the top 20 golfers on the list of odds.
If you want to bet on the Texas Children's Houston Open, be sure to take advantage of this offer from BetMGM Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Texas Children's Houston Open Score Predictions
Winning score: -16
The Houston Open has been held at Memorial Park the last three years and the winning scores there have been 13-under (Carlos Ortiz in 2020), 10-under (Jason Kokrak in 2021), and 16-under (Tony Finau in 2022). I'm going to lean toward it resembling Finau's performance in 2022. There has yet to be a course that Scheffler hasn't found a way to dominate and we've seen relatively lower scores winning events in 2024 compared to previous years.
I wouldn't be surprised to see 16-under being good enough to win once again this week.
Scottie Scheffler score prediction: -16
We could argue all day long about where the betting value lies in a golf tournament. Should we back a long shot golfer or is there someone around the 30/1 range that provides the best bang for your buck? No matter where you stand in that debate, you'd be stupid to not admit that Scheffler has a great chance to win his third-straight event.
The one knock against him not winning every time he tees it up was his below average putting which cause him to consistently finish a couple of strokes off the lead. Well, he's now gained strokes putting in two-straight events and as a result, has won each of them. As long as he keeps his putter consistent on the greens, we're looking at him possibly winning his third-straight start.
Wyndham Clark score prediction: -12
There could be an interesting storyline forming this season with Wyndham Clark now finishing second to Scheffler in two-straight events. The defending U.S. Open winner already has a win under his belt this season, capturing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, and he's been playing the best golf of his career.
I'm not going to predict he'll be runner-up for a third time, but his name will be in the conversation on the weekend.
Will Zalatoris score prediction: -11
Will Zalatoris has yet to compete at he should feel right at home in Texas. Unfortunately, his short game abandoned him at the Players after a couple of solid starts, losing strokes both on and around the greens.
That's going to hurt him this week unless he gets that part of his game figured out. A top 10 finish seems about right for Zalatoris, but I don't think he'll be challenging for the win in the final stretch on Sunday.
Tony Finau score prediction: -6
Tony Finau is the defending champion of the event, but we haven't seen his best stuff in 2024. He lost 1.39 strokes per round with his approach at the Valspar Championship last week, which led to a missed cut. He's been inaccurate with his driver and his short game hasn't been good enough to save him. I don't think he'll miss the cut again, but he won't have a noteworthy finish.
Sahith Theegala score prediction: -15
Sahith Theegala is one of my picks to win this week as his style of play fits this course to perfection and he's quietly been playing some great golf, finishing inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts. This week, I don't think it'll be Clark that finishes runner up to Scottie, it'll be Sahith instead.
Jason Day score prediction:-10
Jason Day may surprise some people this week. Memorial Park is looking to set their course up to mimic Augusta National as best they can to help players prepare for the first major of the season and Day has had plenty of great performances at the Masters throughout the years.
He's coming off a T36 and a T35 but if I expect a bounce back week in Houston.
Alex Noren score prediction: -9
This is a course that should fit Alex Noren's game well and a fourth-place finish here in 2022 backs up that claim. He doesn't record a ton of birdies, but he's one of the best scramblers on Tour and he's coming off tow top-20 finishes.
I don't think his game is good enough to win this week, but he'll be in the conversation heading into the weekend.
Keith Mitchell score prediction: -7
Keith Mitchell has been a roller coaster to watch this season. He seems to be in the mix in every event before an inevitable bad round derails his chances of winning. That exact thing happened this past weekend when a solo lead heading into Sunday resulted in a T17 finish after shooting 6-over in the final round.
Memorial Park should fit his game well, but expect to see him implode in one of his four rounds.
Si Woo Kim score prediction: -13
Si Woo Kim could be a great dark horse bet to win this week after finishing T6 at The Players two weeks ago. His style of play fits this course well and he can score birdies as well as anyone else on Tour. If he can scramble and save par in key situations, expect to see his name on the front page of the leaderboard on Sunday.
Billy Horschel score prediction: -5
Billy Horschel is a bit of an "Alex Noren-lite" this year in that he hasn't recorded many birdies but he's done a great job of saving par. Those types of performances are good to help you finish in the top 20 of events, but you can't win tournaments without scoring and that will eventually cost Horschel in Houston.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!