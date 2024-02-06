Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
By Reed Wallach
Baylor won one of the most chaotic games of the season over the weekend against Iowa State, but can the team follow it up with a suspect defense?
The Bears take on Texas Tech in a battle of two potent three-point shooting teams. The Red Raiders have been a pleasant surprise on offense and now draw a leaky Baylor defense. However, in Waco, can the team hold up and cover as underdogs?
We got you covered with a full betting preview for this Big 12 showdown:
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 3-4 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season
- Baylor is 12-8 ATS this season
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in 14 of 21 games this season, and eight of the last 10
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in six of seven games as an underdog this season
Texas Tech vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas T Record: 16-5
- Baylor Record: 16-5
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Chance McMillian: While only averaging 10 points per game, McMillian is an incredibly impactful offensive player for the scorching Red Raiders offense. The junior guard is shooting nearly 44% from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts for the best three-point shooting team in Big 12 play. Off a quiet showing against Cincinnati, missing all three threes, can he bounce back against a struggling Baylor defense?
Baylor
Jalen Bridges: Bridges has been shaky in Big 12 play from beyond the arc, but broke out in the team's thrilling win against Iowa State, canning four of his five three's for a Baylor team that has slumped beyond the arc in conference games. The team faces a Texas Tech defense that is dead last in Big 12 three-point percentage allowed, can he stay hot from deep?
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
In a battle of two offensive-minded teams, I believe the Red Raiders can hang within the number against Baylor on the road.
These are two fantastic perimeter shooting teams, Baylor is the best three-point shooting team in the country over the balance of the season at north of 41% despite shooting just 34% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech has been scorching from deep at 41% in Big 12 games.
However, the edge in this game is Texas Tech's ability to get to the rim. Baylor doesn't turn opponents over, nor can the team stop anybody inside. Baylor is outside the top 300 in field goal percentage at the rim, which will give the Red Raiders plenty of opportunities to stay within the number.
Further, keep an eye on Baylor's poor transition defense, the team is 224th in transition points allowed per possession according to ShotQuality. Texas Tech has been elite in the open court, 34th in points per possession.
While it's not an expected blowout in the eyes of oddsmakers, Baylor hasn't won a conference game by double digits yet this season and Texas Tech has been more than capable, knocking off both Texas and Oklahoma away from Lubbock already.
