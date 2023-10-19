Texas vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Can the Longhorns come off the bye and jumpstart a postseason run?
By Reed Wallach
Last time we saw Texas, the team had its bubble burst as an undefeated College Football Playoff entrant against Oklahoma in heartbreaking fashion.
The Longhorns are still live to make the CFP, but need to win out and likely put up some style points in the process. The team is in position to do that as more than a three-touchdown road favorite against Houston, who is fresh off a thrilling come from behind victory that required a last second Hail Mary.
However, the Cougars still have arguably the worst defense in the Big 12 and now welcome as talented of an offense that you will find.
How should we bet this matchup? We got you covered with our best bet for not just this game but also a way to get some BONUS bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.
All you have to do is click the link below, depsoit and bet just $5, and youl'll get $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY!
Texas vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Houston vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Both teams are 3-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas has covered in both road games this season
- Houston has covered in three of four home games
- Texas has gone UNDER in four of five games
Texas vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: John O'Quin Field at TDECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Texas Record: 5-1
- Houston Record: 3-3
Texas vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Texas was plagued by some unlucky turnovers in the Oklahoma loss, but lost in that is that Ewers finished the game on a tear and completed 31-of-37 passes for 346 yards. He'll likely come out of the bye and put up monster stats yet again as the Cougars rank outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass and 111th in coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.
Houston
Donovan Smith: Smith has been heating up, completing more than 73% of his passes over the last three games with at least 250 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns with no interceptions. Of course, he had the long pass that led Houston to victory, but the sum of the last three games has been incredibly impresive from the Cougars quarterback.
Texas vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Get our pick for EVERY Top 25 game on Saturday here!
Houston is going to struggle to contain the Texas offense. The team is outside the top 100 in both explosive run and pass defense and is getting no pressure to the quarterback.
Houston has only nine sacks this season and is allowing more than six yards per play, which is also outside the top 100 nationally.
Texas should be able to hit deep shots at a high clip in this game and put up plenty of points on the board. So, the question boils down to if the Longhorns can get enough stops to get margin on the Cougars, which I think they can.
While Smith has been coming on strong as a passer, that's come against Conference USA foe Sam Houston State, and two middling to poor Big 12 defenses in Texas Tech and West Virginia. Texas' secondary has been stout against the pass this season, allowing a completion percentage of just 54% this season (21st in the country) and are top 20 in success rate.
I believe there will be plenty of empty drives for the Cougars against a Texas team that is top 20 in points per drive allowed. Give me the 'Horns to cover the big spread and get the second half of the season off to a strong start.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!