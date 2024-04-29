The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Score Predictions (How Will the Top Golfers Fare at TPC Craig Ranch?)
Attempting to predict the final score for the top 10 golfers at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, formally known as the AT&T Byron Nelson, heads to TPC Craig Ranch for the fourth season this week.
It's not exactly a strong field, with Jordan Spieth entering as the betting favorite and the list of recognizable faces being a short one. Still, I'm going to do my best to predict the winning score as well as the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list.
If you want my best bets to win the event, you'll find them here.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Score Predictions
Winning Score: -22
TPC Craig Ranch has hosted this event three times but before we predict 26-under or 25-under as the winning score, as it was in both 2021 or 2022, we should keep in mind the course was moved to a Par 71 instead of a Par 72 last season.
As a result, Jason Day set the scoring record with 261 stokes despite finishing three strokes off KH Lee's 26-under in 2022. If we assume the scoring record doesn't get set again this season, I'm going to predict it falls one stroke short of Day's mark he set last year.
So, I'll predict 22-under par as the winning score on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth Score Prediction: -14
Jordan Spieth finished in the top 10 both times he competed at this event, but his form leaves a lot to be desired of late. He has missed the cut in three of his last five events, which makes me think he won't be in contention at TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday.
Si Woo Kim Score Prediction: -20
DataGolf.com has Si Woo Kim as the most likely to win this week's event at 5.5% and I don't necessarily disagree with them. He has finished T18 or better in three of his last four starts but with the Byron Nelson usually turning into a putting contest, I don't think he's strong enough on the greens to cross the finish line as the winner on Sunday.
Jason Day Score Prediction: -18
The defending champion of the event was in bad form for a couple of months, but a T18 finish at the RBC Heritage leads me to believe he may have found his stroke again. Now that he'll return to an event he's comfortable at, his name will be around the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend but will ultimately fall short.
Alex Noren Score Prediction: -22
If you read my betting preview, you'd know that my favorite bet to win this week is Alex Noren. He leads the field in total strokes gained this season so from a statistics standpoint, he's the best golfer in the field. To me, that should make him an easy pick to win.
Will Zalatoris Score Prediction: -12
Will Zalatoris thrives in events at hard courses where golfers are struggling to avoid bogeys and birdies are few and far between. He doesn't fare well at birdie fests like the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is. For that reason, I'm not confident Zalatoris will be in contention on the weekend.
Adam Scott Score Prediction: -16
Adam Scott is coming off a T22 finish at the Masters and a T14 finish at the Valero Texas Open the week before. He also finished eighth ta this event last season so he checks most boxes ahead of this week's event.
Sungjae Im Score Prediction: -19
Sungjae Im's game was all over the place, but then he finished T12 at the RBC Heritage and followed it up by going to Korea to win the Woori Financial Group Championship. The win in his home country may have provided him such much-needed confidence and we'll see if he can carry that momentum back to the United States this week.
Byeong Hun An Score Prediction: Missed Cut
Byeong Hun An had a great stretch of starts in February and March but has missed the cut in two of his last four starts and finished 67th at the RBC Heritage. His putting has been downright atrocious which doesn't bode well for the putting contest that is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Min Woo Lee Score Prediction: -9
Min Woo Lee doesn't have the putting to compete this week and he hasn't finished since the top 20 at an event since the Cognizant Classic back in the first week of March. I had high hopes for Lee this season but he has yet to fully find his form on the PGA Tour.
Tom Kim Score Prediction: -14
Tom Kim's T18 finish at the RBC Heritage is a good signed, but before that he went through a rough stretch of events including finishing outside the top 50 in three-straight starts from March to April. I'm out on Kim until he can prove to me he can get back to his former self.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
