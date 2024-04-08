The Masters Score Predictions (How Will Top Golfers Fare at Augusta National?)
Attempting to predict the winning score, as well as the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list at this week's Masters at Augusta National.
Strap in, ladies and gentleman, the first major of the 2024 golf season is set to begin on Thursday when the best golfers in the world head to Augusta National for this year's edition of the Masters.
If you want to check out my full betting preview for the article, as well as my best bets to win, you can find them here. In this article, I'm going to attempt to predict the winning score along with the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list.
The Masters Score Predictions
Winning Score: -13
The winner of the Masters is typically in the low double-digits, outside of the COVID year when it was hosted in November of 2020 and Dustin Johnson won it at 20-under par. Scoring in general has improved at most PGA Tour events this season so I'm going to predict it to finish at -13, which was the winning score when Tiger Woods won in 2019.
Scottie Scheffler score prediction: -11
I have no doubt that the 2022 Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, will be in the mix on the weekend. He has inside the top 10 in 10 of his last 11 starts and inside the top five in seven of those, including three wins.
We know he's going to strike the ball well so means the only remaining question is whether or not he can sink some putts. If he can, he's going to win his second green jacket, but I think he's going to fall just short on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy score prediction: -8
I have to see it to believe it when it comes to Rory McIlroy at the Masters. He has missed the cut at the Masters in two of his last three starts at Augusta. I don't think that'll happen this time around based on his ball striking at last week's Valero Texas Open, but I don't think his name will be atop the leaderboard on Sunday.
Jon Rahm score prediction: -6
We'll see how the defending champion does this week after signing with LIV in the offseason, but the lack of wins against weak field on the upstart tour isn't promising for his chances this week. He may be in the conversation heading into the weekend, but will run out of gast by Sunday.
Xander Schauffele score prediction: -12
My name's Iain and I'm once again betting on Xander Schauffele to win the Masters. I've done it every year since 2019 and this time around I simply can't look past his ball striking numbers of late. In fact, he's second on the Tour in total strokes gained heading into this week, behind only Scottie Scheffler.
With that being said, I fully expect him to choke things away on Sunday afternoon as he's done plenty of times before.
Brooks Koepka score prediction: -10
Brooks Koepka has been bad in recent LIV events, including a T45 finish at last week's Miami event. With that being said, Koepka is known to bring it during majors, no matter what his recent form says. I don't know if he'll pull off another T2 finish, but his name will be in the mix on Sunday.
Hideki Matsuyama score prediction: -13
If you read my betting preview, you'd know that Hideki Matsuyama is my best bet to win the Masters this week. He has been playing some of his best golf of his career heading into this year's edition of the tournament. He won the Genesis Invitational in February and then followed it up with finished of T12, T6, and a T7 last week. His ball-striking is phenomenal and he leads the Tour in strokes gained: around the greens, which is huge at Augusta.
I think he'll win his second Green Jacket this week.
Jordan Spieth score prediction: Missed Cut
This may be a bold take, but I think Jordan Spieth is going to miss the cut. He finished top 10 at last week's Valero Texas Open, but he missed the cut in his prior two events and his play around the greens has been abysmal of late. Don't forget, he also missed the cut here back in 2022.
Joaquin Niemann score prediction: -9
Joaquin Niemann is going to be the popular LIV name thrown around this week. He has had a phenomenal season, winning at both Mayakoba and Jeddeah while finishing T9 at this past week's Miami event. He also had a solid T16 showing at the Masters last season.
Ludvig Aberg score prediction: -2
There are a lot of things to like about Ludvig Aberg's game coming into this week, including a stretch of starts where he hasn't finished outside the top 25 since the Sony Open in January and has poted two-straight top 15 starts. With that being said, his lack of experience at Augusta National could cost him this week.
Viktor Hovland score prediction: -4
Viktor Hovland is in terrible form an is untouchable from a betting perspective. He hasn't finished better than T19 since the Hero World Challenge in December. The worst part is he's gone back to being a terrible chipper which is going to cost him at Augusta National. He'll make the cut but won't be a factor on the weekend.
