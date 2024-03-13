The Players Championship Cut Line Prediction
The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is set to tee-off on Thursday and unlike plenty of the other big events on the PGA Tour's schedule this season, there's a full field set to compete which means a full cut as well.
This week, only the top 65 players, including ties, will advance to the weekend after the first two rounds of play. With 144 total players competing, only around half the players will advance to round three.
If you want my best bets to win the event, you'll find them in my full betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to predict the cut line and give you one bet on a golfer to make the cut and one bet on a golfer to miss the cut.
The Players Championship Cut Line Prediction
We're keeping the prediction straight forward. The past two seasons, golfers had to be at +2 or better to play on the weekend at The Players Championship. That means if any golfer was at +3 or worse, they'd be cut. If it's happened in two-straight years, I don't see why it would change this season.
Cut line prediction: +2
The Players Championship Best Bet to Make the Cut
I'm going to back the same golfer who I'm betting on to be the First Round Leader this week, Doug Ghim, as my best bet to make the cut.
Ghim has been quietly playing some fantastic golf. He has finished T16 or better in four-straight starts since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, gaining significant strokes with his approach game in each of them.
Ghim also has a strong history at this event. In 2022, he finished T6 and was in contention on the weekend. He checks every box you'd want for a golfer you're going to bet on to make the cut.
Pick: Doug Ghim -176
The Players Championship Best Bet to Miss the Cut
It may just be a one tournament sample size, but I have a lot of concerns about Collin Morikawa's game right now. He missed the cut at a limited field event at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and it was the worst I've seen him play in his career.
He lost strokes in all four major categories including stokes gained: approach, which is almost unheard of from Morikawa. It may have been a one week blip in the radar or it may be a sign that his game has started to implode a bit. If it's the latter, his odds to miss the cut present fantastic value.
Let's also remember he missed the cut here in 2022.
Pick: Collin Morikawa +230
