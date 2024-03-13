The Players Championship Prop Bets (Picks for Patrick Cantlay, Hole-in-One)
Breaking down the best prop bets to wager on for this week's PGA Tour event, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Strap in folks, The Players Championship is set to tee-off on Thursday. The best players on the PGA Tour will take on TPC Sawgrass and the Island Green on the 17th hole. Drama is guaranteed and there's no better way to enjoy it then to place a few bets.
If you want to find out my best bets to win, be sure to read my full betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to break down three prop bets that I'll also be betting on for The Players Championship.
The Players Championship Prop Bets
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Hole in One on the 17th Hole +195
- Patrick Cantlay UNDER 70.5 first round score
- Winning score UNDER 271.5 shots
Hole in One on the 17th Hole +195
I broke down everything you need to know about the history holes in one at The Players Championship in this article here. I also wrote about why I'm betting on there to be one recorded at the 17th hole this year:
Instead of betting the "Yes" for there to be a hole-in-one this tournament at -165, I'm going to get a little bit more aggressive and bet the "Yes" for there to be a hole-in-one specifically on the Island Green at +195.
There have been a total of four holes in one on the 17th hole over the past two seasons with three taking place last year alone. Are they setting the hole up to be in conducive for holes in one? They just might be. At least that's what I'm willing to bet on this week.
Patrick Cantlay UNDER 70.5 first round score
Patrick Cantlay doesn't have the best history at The Players Championship, but he has been the best golfer in the opening round of events this season. He enters this week ranking first in First Round Scoring Average with an average Round 1 score of 66.17. That's four strokes below his set total for the opening round on Thursday, so this seems like a great bet to place.
Winning score UNDER 271.5 shots
The winning score at The Players Championship last year was 17-under par, or 271 total strokes. I expect a similar result this time around but I'll take the UNDER, so the winning score will have to be 17-under or lower.
We're on a streak this season of winning scores being significantly better than those from previous seasons. For example, Scheffler won last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of 15-under, which was six strokes better than the 2023 winning score and the best score in the tournament by multiple strokes since 2018.
If that trend continues, we could see another low scoring event this week.
