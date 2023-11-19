The Sunday Spread: Best NFL Spread Bets Today (Cowboys and Dolphins Set to Roll)
Get BetSided's favorite spread picks for Week 11 here!
By Reed Wallach
Sunday's Week 11 slate is upon us and BetSided's team has you set with our favorite bets against the spread, including favorites and underdogs.
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 11 as massive favorites as the team looks to continue its climb up the NFC standings and beat up on inferior opponents while the Cardinals look to continue its winning ways with Kyler Murray in back on the field.
Here's our best spread bets for Sunday's Week 11!
NFL Best Bets for Week 11
- Cardinals (+4) vs. Houston Texans
- Cowboys (-10.5) vs. Panthers
- Dolphins (-13.5) vs. Raiders
Cardinals vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
CJ Stroud mania is insane right now, but I think the Cardinals can cover in this matchup now that Kyler Murray is back under center. On the season, Arizona is 5-5 against the spread, and it’s worth noting that Houston has not covered as a favorite (0-3 ATS) this season.
Stroud has been lights out, but this could be a little bit of a sell-high spot on Houston, even if it does end up winning the game. -- Peter Dewey
Cowboys vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
When expected to win, the Cowboys do so emphatically.
In Dallas' six wins this season, the team has won by an average margin of 25.3 and all but one of them are by double digits.
I struggle to see the Panthers keeping up given the team's inability to play efficient football with rookie Bryce Young not able to stretch the field vertically. The Panthers check in 29th in EPA/Play this season and Young is averaging less than six yards per pass attempt, the lowest of any quarterback with more than three starts this season.
I expect the Cowboys to get up early and force Young into mistakes en route to a blowout win. -- Reed Wallach
Dolphins vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
If you want to talk about a team being deserving of a double-digit favorite, it's the Miami Dolphins. Despite a few hiccups when they've played strong competition, they still lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +2 and are averaging a blistering 7.1 yards per play offensively.
The vibes have been high in Vegas since the firing of Josh McDaniels, but the vibes can only take you so far. The Dolphins can attack opposing defenses in so many ways and Aidan O'Connell, while effective at times, won't be able to do enough to keep pace with the Dolphins.
It's time for the Dolphins to remind everyone just how good they are. -- Iain MacMillian
