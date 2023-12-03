The Sunday Spread: Best NFL Spread Bets Today for Week 13
Breaking down the best spread bets to bet on for NFL Week 13 action
Buckle up, we have a full day of NFL action ahead of us!
If you're looking for a few spread bets to place, then you've come to the right place. The BetSided team has thrown together their favorite spread bets for Week 13 action. If you want to check out my personal best bet for every single game this week, then check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Best NFL Picks for Week 13
- Broncos +3.5 vs. Texans
- Dolphins -9.5 vs. Commanders
- Chargers -6 vs. Patriots
Broncos vs. Texans prediction and pick
Peter Dewey wrote about why he's backing the Broncos in our NFL Best Bets article:
"The Denver Broncos have won five straight games, and now they have a chance to leap the Houston Texans in the AFC standings in their Week 13 matchup.
"Houston is also playing well as of late, but the team blew a chance to take the lead in the AFC South in Week 12. Does that play a role for the team in Week 13?
"I'm worried about Houston as a favorite here, as the team is 0-3 against the spread as a home favorite in the 2023 season.
"Denver hasn't been great against the spread, but the team's defense is turning things around, allowing 21 or fewer points in each game since Oct. 8.
"I'l take a shot on Denver as more than a field goal underdog in Week 13." -- Peter Dewey
Pick: Broncos +3.5
Dolphins vs. Commanders prediction and pick
"In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I love the Dolphins to run away with their game against the Commanders.
"The Washington Commanders continue to be given more credit than they deserve. Sure, they're 9.5-point underdogs, but we need to start looking at this team the same way we view the likes of the Patriots and Giants. They're 28th in Net Yards per Play this season at -0.7 and 31st over each team's last three games at -1.5.
"This team seems to be imploding a bit as Ron Rivera's seat continues to get hotter and they look to be throwing in the towel on the season.
"Then you have to consider the fact the Commanders are dead last in opponent EPA per dropback and 31st in opponent yards per throw, giving up 7.5 per pass. Do you think they have any chance against the most explosive passing attack in the NFL, especially now that they have no pass rush to at least keep Tua Tagovailoa on his toes?
Finally, let's keep our eyes on this Dolphins defense. They've gotten healthy lately and are now all of a sudden looking like a pretty solid unit. They've allowed just 4.2 yards per play over their last three games, the third-fewest in the NFL over that stretch.
"I have no issue laying 9.5 points on Miami." - Iain MacMillan
Pick: Dolphins -9.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Patriots prediction and pick
Over at BoltBeat.com, Jovan Alford broke down why he likes the Chargers to win and cover against the Patriots in his full-game betting preview:
"The Chargers continue to find ways to lose every week, but this could be the week where things turn around for them. Los Angeles has the better quarterback and offense on paper, but those players must play at a high level.
"The Patriots’ defense won’t take it easy on the Chargers, as they allow 4.9 opponent yards per play this season. But there’s no reason why Los Angeles can’t go into Foxboro and dominate a Patriots squad playing for next season.
"The Chargers don’t have standout pass rusher Joey Bosa (IR), but they still have Khalil Mack, Kenneth Murray, and Derwin James on that defense. Also, I don’t see Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe rising to the occasion on Sunday after they struggled against the Giants in Week 12. I’ll take the Chargers to cover, who are 2-0 this season when favored by six points or more." -- Jovan Alford
Pick: Chargers -6
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
