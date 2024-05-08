This Week’s Professional Golf Longshots and First Round Leader Best Bets
By Todd Moser
Last week, we lost our super longshot +100000 pick as Sung Kang was within one of the leaders before fading and failing to cash.
This week presents a new test at the Wells Fargo Championship being an elevated event so there are several other tournaments including the Myrtle Beach Classic and the Regions Tradition Tournament.
I don’t fancy any longshots at this week’s Wells Fargo Championships so I’m going to do something different, adding places to our bets.
With our longshot budget, I’m taking my two favorites from the Power Rankings and combining them in parlays with predicted Myrtle Beach and Tradition (Senior Tour) winners, which is listed in that order.
Longshot Parlays at the Wells Fargo, Myrtle Beach, and Region’s Tradition Championships
To win: Max Homa + Daniel Berger + Stewart Cink +542750 (2/5u)
Sure, this is more or less buying a lottery ticket, but it will make for an exciting weekend. Homa is the fifth favorite (+2000) at Wells Fargo, Berger (+2250) is tied as the top favorite at Myrtle Beach, and Cink is fourth favorite (+1000) at the Regions Tradition (Senior Tour).
To win: Rory McIlroy + Daniel Berger + Stewart Cink +206700 (1/5u)
Same as above but we’re adding Rory as the favorite (+750) at Wells Fargo with McIlroy's prior history at Quail Hollow, including a win.
To win: Rory McIlroy + Daniel Berger + Thomas Bjorn +2516750 (1/5u)
Bjorn is the 19th favorite (+5000) at the Regions Tradition (Senior Tour). Just a hunch on Bjorn who’s been contending.
To win: Rory McIlroy + Daniel Berger + Top 5 Thomas Bjorn +159700 (1/5u)
Bjorn is +750 to make the top five which gives us better odds at a home run.
To win: Rory McIlroy + Daniel Berger +18700 (2/5u)
To win: Max Homa + Daniel Berger +49250 (2/5u)
Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow First Round Leader (FRL) Best Bets
For our FRLs, I’m going with past success and one new name, all of which, rank high in first round scoring averages.
Patrick Cantlay +2500
We have one previous FRL win with Cantlay. He ranks first in first round scoring average at 67.44 and has an early tee time, able to get out to a hot start and set the pace.
Alex Noren +4000
Twice now, Noren has missed out on FRL by a single shot this season. He had the lead before being passed up by Matt Wallace last week. His first round scoring average ranks third at 68.20.
Matthieu Pavon +6600
Pavon is in the first group teeing off, and he ranks seventh in first round scoring average at 68.56, making him worth a flier at long odds.
