Three-Way Tie Atop Latest Odds to Win Stanley Cup
We're well into the Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and what was already a tight race heading into this round has become even tighter.
The New York Rangers hold the 2-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are all knotted up at 1-1 ahead of tonight's Game 3.
The Panthers entered this round as the +230 favorites, but now that they're down 2-1 in the series, they now have the longest odds to win it all. Let's dive into it.
Stanley Cup Odds
- Stars +250
- Oilers +250
- Rangers +250
- Panthers +360
Stars, Oilers, Rangers, Tied as Favorites to win the Stanley Cup
If you need any further proof that the race for the Stanley Cup is a close one, just take a look at the odds. Three of the four teams have the exact same odds to win it all. The Stars, Oilers, and Rangers are all at +250 odds, which means they each have an implied probability of 28.57% of winning it all.
The Panthers come in at fourth on the odds list at +360, but they can get right back in the mix with a Game 4 win against the Rangers.
Many people believed heading into this series that these were the four best teams the NHL had to offer and they're proving that idea so far. We have also seen some fantastic goaltender play in this series, specifically from Jake Oettinger of the Stars, who has stopped 63-of-67 shots he has faced against the Oilers.
Game 3 of the Western Conference Final will take place on Monday night and then game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final is scheduled for Tuesday night in Sunrise.
