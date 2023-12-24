Toledo vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Arizona Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Wyoming will look to go out a winner in head coach Craig Bohl's final game as head coach of the Cowboys after he announced he'd be retiring at the end of the season.
The Cowboys will take on MAC Championship runnrunner-uper up Toledo, who won't have starting quarterback Dequan Finn's service as he is on his way to Baylor via the transfer portal. Wyoming has been one of the best bets in bowl season under Bohl while the Rockets have struggled under Jason Candle, is that a sign of things to come in the Arizona Bowl?
Toledo vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total
Wyoming vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Wyoming is 7-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Toledo is 6-7 ATS this season
- Toledo is 1-0 ATS as an underdog
- Toledo has gone OVER in seven of 13 games this season
- Wyoming is Craig Bohl is 12-3 ATS in bowl games
- Toledo's Jason Candle is 1-5 ATS in bowl games
Toledo vs. Wyoming How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 30th
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Barstool
- Toledo Record: 11-2
- Wyoming Record: 8-4
Toledo vs. Wyoming Key Players to Watch
Toledo
Tucker Gleason: The backup behind Finn will likely draw the start in this one for what has been an explosive offense all year, top 20 in yards per play and averaging well over five yards per carry. Gleason has experience across three seasons, completing only 50% of his passes but for 1,152 yards (152 attempts) and a 12-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Last season when he had his most run, he ran for 185 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.
Wyoming
Andrew Peasley: The veteran Peasley has compiled more than 2,200 yards with 25 total touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Wyoming offense isn't overly explosive but some of that is part of design. The team has only 11 turnovers (tied for 16th fewest in the country) and is 60th in success rate. Further, the team is top 30 in red zone touchdown percentage, scoring on more than two-thirds of its red zone tries.
Toledo vs. Wyoming Prediction and Pick
Toledo opened as a two-and-a-half point favorite, but since Finn hit the portal and Bohl announced his retirement, the number has steamed in the other direction as Wyoming is now more than a field goal favorite, three-and-a-half point chalk.
I agree with the line move and believe that the Pokes are a strong moneyline parlay piece, but if forced to choose I'd lay the points against Toledo.
Bohl, in his last game as head coach, has been a cash cow in bowl games, as noted above. The Pokes' head coach is 12-3 ATS in bowl games and the team is equipped to slow down Toledo's big play-needy offense that will be without its starting quarterback.
The Rockets are 54th in explosive rush rate and 26th in explosive pass rate, averaging nearly eight yards per pass attempt. However, with Gleason under center, we need to downgrade this Toledo offense, which drew a brutal matchup against Wyoming, who is 20th in both explosive run and pass defense and 17th in turnovers gained.
I think Wyoming gets it done in Bohl's last game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
