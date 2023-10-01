Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Best Spread, Moneyline, and Prop Picks for Week 4)
How to bet on NFL Week 4 action.
Week 4 of the NFL season is here and if you haven't already, it's time to place some bets!
If you're looking for some wagers to place, you've come to the right place. In here, we've collected the best bets from the entire BetSided team, which includes a little bit of everything.
Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today
49ers -14 vs. Cardinals
The 49ers are the biggest favorites of the week against the Cardinals, but Peter Dewey broke down in his betting preview for the game why he doesn't mind laying the big number:
"Even though Arizona has been great against the spread this season, I think the 49ers can win this game in a big way.
"San Francisco has already blown out the New York Giants (who beat Arizona by three) and the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, and the team is in the top four in yards per play on offense and top three in yards per play allowed on defense.
"I think San Francisco’s pass rush will wreak havoc on Josh Dobbs, and the team is equipped to slow down Conner as well – allowing just 3.7 yards per carry in 2023.
"It’s a lot to ask a team to cover by this much in a game, but the 49ers weren’t at full strength in Week 3 and did so against a better Giants team.
"With 10 days off to prepare, they should roll against the Cards." - Peter Dewey
Buccaneers/Saints UNDER 39.5
If you're looking for a total bet this week, Josh Yourish recommends taking a look at the UNDER in today's NFC South battle between the Buccaneers and Saints:
"The New Orleans Saints may have lost some talent from their roster over the past couple of years and some offensive creativity with Sean Payton’s departure, but they still have Dennis Allen, so they still have a good defense. It seems like Allen is enough to have one of the best groups in the NFL.
"So far this season, the Saint's defense is in the top 10 in yards per game, yards per play, rushing yards, passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt. That unit only allows 16.7 points per game, the sixth-best in the NFL.
"It helps that New Orleans has only faced Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young, and Jordan Love, but it’s not going to get much tougher against Baker Mayfield this week. The Bucs are only averaging 19.3 points per game. Despite its lack of depth at cornerback, Tampa Bay’s defense is a solid unit.
"In the Saints' last 10 games, the under is 9-1 and since Dennis Allen took over as head coach the under is 14-6. That will be my play in Week 4." - Josh Yourish
Patriots +230 vs. Cowboys
If you want an upset pick, look no further than the Patriots taking down the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. I broke down why I like them to pull off the upset in my betting preview over on MusketFire.com:
"I made the claim this week that the Dallas Cowboys are the most fraudulent team in the NFL. Despite being 2-1 with both their wins coming in blowout victories, I don't think this team is nearly as good as people think.
"The two big wins in the first two weeks are largely due to offensive and special teams blunders from their opponents. Their underlying metrics aren't promising either ranking just 12th in Net Yards per Play ahead of Week 4.
"Let's also take into consideration the fact the Patriots might just be the best team they've faced so far this season. The Giants aren't the same team as they were last year, the Jets are a mess without a quarterback, and the Cardinals were supposed to be the worst team in the league.
"The Patriots can match them defensively and you may be surprised to see them become more effective on offense as well.
"I don't just like the Patriots to cover as 7-point underdogs. I like them to win this game outright in a significant upset." - Iain MacMillan
Josh Allen OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards
BetSided's Reed Wallach broke down why he thinks Josh Allen will take off with his legs early and often when he and the Bills host the Dolphins today:
"Allen cleared this line in two of three games this season, but with expected fireworks in this one and the need to put points on the board, I expect the ball to stay in No. 17's hands often in this one."
"While Allen has been a bit more subdued in his rush rate this season, he hasn't run it more than six times this season, I believe it's for times like this. Allen is a devastating rusher, but I believe with more maturity comes improved decision-making, opting to take fewer hits, but not in a game that will help define the AFC pecking order come playoff time."
"I'm trusting Allen as a rusher on Sunday." - Reed Wallach
