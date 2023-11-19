Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Bet on Tony Pollard, Cardinals and Bills to Bounce Back)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, and if you're looking for some wagers to place on Sunday, you've come to the right place.
I have a pair of spread picks and my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bet to place on Sunday afternoon. The best part? There are 13 games left this week to bet!
Buffalo Bills -7 vs. New York Jets
This is a bounce-back spot for Buffalo, who needs a win in the worst way against a the New York Jets to stay in the playoff picture.
Laying this many points it tough considering some of Buffalo's losses this season, but the Jets haven't scored an offensive touchdown in two weeks.
The team's offense is horrible, and it need turnover luck and a punt return touchdown to upset Buffalo in Week 1. That was a home game for New York, and I expect things to go much different up at Orchard Park.
Arizona Cardinals +5 vs. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but I'm selling high on them this week. Sure, rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has been great, but can we trust him to cover the spread as a favorite? Houston hasn't done that this season.
Here's why this is my best spread bet of the week:
Houston has pulled off some impressive wins behind some great quarterback play from CJ Stroud to get to 5-4, but the team shouldn't be favored by this much against an Arizon team that won in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons with Kyler Murray back.
Murray raises the ceiling of this Arizona team in a big way on offense, an I am not sold on Houston as a favorite, as it is 0-3 against the spread in that spot this season.
The Cardinals are 5-5 ATS, and that's with Murray missing nine of those games. Don't be shocked if Arizona keeps this game within a field goal on Sunday
Tony Pollard Anytime Touchdown Scorer
I absolutely love taking Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to find the end zone in a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers. In fact, I made Pollard my best touchdown scorer bet of the week!
Tony Pollard hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, which has been absolutely brutal for fantasy owners, but that all changes in Week 11.
Despite the lack of touchdowns, Pollard is seeing plenty of work in the red zone, ranking No. 2 in the NFL in red zone carries this season. Pollard has 37 looks in the red zone to Christian McCaffrey's 38. He has 21 carries inside the 10 and nine inside the five-yard line.
The Carolina Panthers are a great matchup for Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys, as they allow 4.3 yards per carry and have given up the second-most rushing scores in the league this season at 15.
