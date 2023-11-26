Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Sunday's Week 12 Action)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 12 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Sunday's NFL action in Week 12 is not as comprehensive as usual since there were four games played between Thursday and Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday, but that doesn't mean we still can't bet on them!
I have three picks for the 11 games that are going on Sunday afternoon and night, including an anytime touchdown prop you're not going to want to miss.
New Orleans Saints -1 vs. Atlanta Falcons
There are several reasons why I like the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, starting with the fact that Derek Carr is good to go for this game after clearing concussion protocol.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are turning back to the turnover prone Desmond Ridder in Week 12 at quarteraback. I broke down why that's an issue in this week's NFL spread picks:
Atlanta has been awful against the spread this season (2-8), and the team is turning back to the turnover-prone Desmond Ridder at quarterback.
The Saints are just 2-7-1 ATS this season, but they do force the fourth most turnovers in the league this season. I think they can flip the game in that department on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns +2.5 vs. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos – even with their four-game winning streak – are just 1-4-1 against the spread as favorites this season.
That's an issue for the team when it takes on an elite defense like Cleveland's, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL in passing yards allowed and No. 2 in yards per play allowed.
This should be a low-scoring game, and Denver has struggled to score touchdowns -- even on this win streak. That could be a problem when facing an elite defense. I think the Browns ride their defense to at least a cover and potentially an upset win this week.
Puka Nacua Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Los AngelesRams wide receiver Puka Nacua snapped a four-week scoreless streak in Week 11, finding the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks.
I love him to do the same this week with Cooper Kupp dealing with an ankle injury. Kupp may still play, but Nacua figures to be involved heavily if the star wideout is limited.
In the first four weeks of the season without Kupp, Nacua had 39 catches on 52 targets, scoring once.
I expect Nacua to lead the team in targets if Kupp sits, and Arizona has been very beatable through the air, allowing 17 passing touchdowns this season -- the fifth most in the NFL.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.