Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 6
Giving you the best NFL bets to place for NFL Week 6 action on Sunday.
Strap in folks, we have another day jam-packed with NFL action about to begin!
For the third week in a row, we have an early morning game set to kick-off in London, which means we'll have football to watch for virtually the entire day. That gives us plenty of opportunity to place some bets. If you're looking for picks, you've come to the right place.
Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today
Rams -7 vs. Cardinals
The Rams are set to play their second NFC West opponent of the season, and Josh Yourish is betting on them to win and cover this spread. He broke down his pick in his betting preview, which you can read here:
"The Cardinals have been impressive on offense, but that’s all built around the run game and James Conner. Conner has run for 364 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Arizona offense is second in the NFL in yards per rush at 5.5. Now that he's hurt, the offense may fall apart completely.
"Last week, without the threat of Conner, Joshua Dobbs turned the ball over twice and Demercado was not as productive with his carries. The Cardinals aren’t built to play from behind and they were chasing the Bengals all day long. This could be another game like that because of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.
"Arizona is 26th in pass defense and 25th in yards per attempt, allowing 7.2. Last week, the Bengals torched their secondary without a healthy Tee Higgins and the Rams might have an even more impressive receiving corps with a healthy Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell.
"The Rams are fifth in pass yards and second in pass attempts. Stafford is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt and 290.2 yards a game. They’ll have a big day through the air and win big at home." - Josh Yourish
Saints vs. Texans UNDER 42.5
The UNDER is 11-0 in the Saints' last 11 games dating back to last season, and Peter Dewey is betting on that streak to extend to 12-0 as he wrote in his betting preview:
"There are several ways to play this game, but I think the best bet to make is on the UNDER.
"We saw this Houston offense struggle in Week 5 against a tough Atlanta defense (seventh in yards per play allowed this season), but the Saints are even better.
"New Orleans shut out the Patriots in Week 5, moving it to fourth in the NFL in yards per play allowed and fifth in points allowed this season.
"Houston’s defense hasn’t been as great, but the team is still 12th in points allowed in the 2023 campaign.
"I’m also not sold on the Saints’ offense – 27th in yards per play – especially with Carr still banged up from his shoulder injury in Week 3. Even with Kamara back this team has remained an under team.
"The UNDER has hit in all five Saints games and three of Houston’s five games. I’ll expect a more defensive battle in Week 6." - Peter Dewey
Zach Wilson UNDER 198.5 passing yards
If you're looking for a player prop to bet on today, Reed Wallach likes the UNDER on Zach Wilson's passing yards total when he and the Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles. You can check out the other prop bets he likes for this game here.
"Sure, the Eagles are projected to win in a big way, but that shouldn't mean that the Jets are going to start forcing the ball down the field through the air. Wilson has gone over this number just once this season and now will face an Eagles defense that is seventh in overall success rate.
"The Jets have been cautious with Wilson all season and I believe the team is going to try and shorten this game. Even with two straight positive performances, I believe the Jets are going to try and keep his passing attempts limited and limit his deep shots.
"This is an easy under bet as the Eagles should swarm on defense in this matchup." - Reed Wallach
Seahawks +130 vs. Bengals
If you want an upset pick, I'm backing the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Cincinnati Bengals outright today. I broke down why I like the pick, as well as the rest of my bets for today, in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
"Speaking of teams who are winning games despite getting outgained in the yardage department, I'm still selling the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cardinals averaged 5.2 yards per play last week against them while the Bengals averaged just 4.8. Thankfully for Cincinnati fans, The Bengals won the turnover battle and Joe Burrow made the big throws when he needed to.
"With that being said, that's not going to be enough to convince me to bet on this team in Week 5, especially as the betting favorite. They're still 31st in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.4, while the Seahawks are 10th at +0.3. Seattle also outranks them in Rush EPA/Play, Dropback EPA/play, and opponent Rush EPA/play.
"I still need to see a lot more from the Bengals to be convinced to start laying points on this team, while the Seahawks enter off a bye and have impressed me in their first four games.
"In my opinion, the wrong team is favored. Give me Seattle to upset the Bengals." - Iain MacMillan
