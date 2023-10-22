Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 7
Giving you the best bets from the BetSided team for NFL Week 7 action.
Grab your cup of coffee and find your spot on the couch because we have a full day of football action ahead of us.
If one of your favorite Sunday traditions is to sit down this morning and place a few bets for the day's NFL action, you've come to the right spot because I've put together the best bets from the entire BetSided team for today.
Best NFL Bets Today
Ravens -3 vs. Lions
Peter Dewey broke down two of his favorite bets in his "NFL Week 7 Best Bets" article, and one of them was the Ravens to win and cover the field goal spread against the Lions. This is a snippet of why he likes Baltimore to get the job done today:
"For starters, the Ravens have a top five defense in terms of yards per play allowed this season, and the Lions have all sorts of injuries in their backfield -- even though rookie Jahmyr Gibbs may return this week.
"Plus, I think Detroit is being a little overvalued in the market after handling some subpar teams the last few weeks. The team has wins over Carolina, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Green Bay in its last four games. Only one of those squads is over .500.
"At home, I think the Ravens are going to be a tough matchup for Detroit. I'll lay the three points and hope Lamar can keep up this crazy ATS record." -- Peter Dewey
Dolphins vs. Eagles OVER 51.5
My favorite total bet of the day might just also be the most fun bet to place today. It's a marquee Sunday Night Football showdown, so let's just sit back and root for points between two of the best offenses in the NFL. Give me the OVER.
Both teams have had similar issues this year where their offense is outplaying their defense. That's especially the case for the Dolphins, who have a historic offense but an average defense at best. Their defense enters this game ranking 19th in opponent yards per play and 23rd in opponent EPA/Play.
That's going to leave an opening for the Eagles offense to do work which is much needed after a disappointing outing against the Jets.
It's a high total, but I don't care. I think this is going to be an offensive shootout for the ages.
Kenneth Walker OVER 79.5 rushing yards (-120)
If you're looking to bet on some player props today, Reed Wallach broke down three that you can bet on for this afternoon's NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and the Seahawks. One of them that he's backing is the OVER on Kenneth Walker's rushing yards total of 79.5.
Here is why he likes this bet:
"The Cardinals have the second worst rushing success rate allowed on the year, 48%, so I expect the Seahawks to attack on the ground with its No. 1 back in Walker.
"The second-year pro is averaging north of 16 carries per game and has cleared this in two of his last three, including rushing for 97 yards against the worst rush defense in terms of success rate allowed in the Panthers. Against a rush defense that is nearly as bad, I expect Walker to flirt with triple digits yet again." - Reed Wallach
