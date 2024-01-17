Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Devils will roll vs. Canadiens)
We finally found some momentum on Tuesday night, going 3-1 for +1.43 units across my four bets. We were a Sharks shootout win away from a clean 4-0 sweep.
Let's see if we can keep things going tonight. It's a short slate with just three games but I'm going to do my best to find a bet for each of them.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Devils -190 vs. Canadiens
- Red Wings Team Total UNDER 2.5 (+102)
- Blackhawks vs. Sabres OVER 6 (-110)
Devils -190 vs. Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are one of the worst teams in the NHL, ranking 28th in CORSI% and 26th in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goal percentage. The Devils outrank them in a big way in just about every single metric. The only thing holding New Jersey back this season has been its goaltending.
Luckily for them, Nico Daws has played solid in his last handful of starts and now has a .922 save percentage in his five starts. If he can continue to play at that level, this Devils team is about to get hot.
Red Wings Team Total UNDER 2.5 (-106)
We're going to get creative with this one and take the team total UNDER for the Detroit Red Wings. The Florida Panthers are one of the best defensive teams in NHL history this season. Over their last 25 games, they rank third in the NHL in expected goals against during 60 minutes of adjusted 5-on-5 play. Only the Wild and Stars have been better.
One the other side of the ice, the Red Wings have been horrific offensively, ranking 31st in both expected goals for per 60 minutes of adjusted 5-on-5 play and high-danger scoring chances created.
I can't imagine the Red Wings scoring three or more goals tonight.
Blackhawks vs. Sabres OVER 6 (-110)
Both the Blackhawks and Sabres have been horrific defensively this season, so I expect tonight's game to be a high-scoring affair. The Sabres come into the game ranking 25th in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against the Blackhawks rank 30th in that stat.
The two teams also rank 21st and 27th in overall goals against, allowing a combined 6.7 goals per game.
Let's root for goals in this interconference showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
