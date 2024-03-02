Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Predators strong underdog play)
We're coming off back-to-back winning nights in the NHL, so let's see if we can keep the momentum going today!
Saturday has a loaded slate but I'm once again going to focus on three games in terms of my bets. One of the most intriguing games I'm betting on today is a Central Division showdown between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Panthers -155 vs. Red Wings
- Wild -125 vs. Blues
- Predators +114 vs. Avalanche
Panthers vs. Red Wings prediction
I have been standing on the mountain tops screaming that the Red Wings aren't nearly as good as their record while also saying the Panthers are the best team in the NHL so I have no choice but to put my money where my mouth is today and back Florida on the road in Detroit.
The Panthers enter tonight's game ranking fourth in CORSI% and second in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games. The Red Wings, meanwhile, are 26th and 31st in those two respective stats over the same stretch of games.
The Panthers also have the fifth-best power play and the sixth-best penalty kill so the Red Wings won't have the special teams advantage it has over most opponents. This game is a no-brainer, give me Florida.
Wild vs. Blues prediction
Just like the Red Wings, I've also been convinced the Blues are one of the worst teams in the NHL. Despite their 12-11-2 record over their last 25 games, the Blues rank dead last in the league in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over that stretch.
The Wild may have some goaltending issues, but their play between the blue lines is enough to justify a bet on Minnesota today. They're eighth in expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play while the Blues come in at 31st.
I'll back the Wild as slight road favorites.
Avalanche vs. Predators prediction
I'm not going to sit here and say the Avalanche are a bad team, but I do think they're overvalued in the betting market. They enter today's game ranking just 17th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games while the Preds come in at 13th.
Colorado has a significant special teams advantage in this game but that's not enough to justify their price point. I think there's some betting value on the Preds as home 'dogs in this one.
