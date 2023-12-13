Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Tonight (Kings Get Back on Track)
We got back to our winning ways on Tuesday night, going 3-1 for +1.97 units. Let's try to keep the momentum tonight.
After having success placing four bets last night, I'm going to try that strategy again. Let's get into it.
If you want to join me in betting on the NHL tonight, you should place your bets over at Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll get your first bet covered by Caesars, up to $1,000!
Bet on the NHL at Caesars now!
Best NHL Bets Today
- Devils -120 vs. Bruins
- Penguins -155 vs. Canadiens
- Ducks vs. Islanders UNDER 6 (-110)
- Kings -185 vs. Jets
Bruins vs. Devils prediction
The Devils are better than their record indicates and it's time to buy low on this team. If you take a look at adjusted 5-on-5 numbers, they're sixth in the NHL in expected goals percentage, well ahead of the Bruins who come in at 12th.
They've also been hot of late, ranking fourth in CORSI% and seventh in expected goals percentage over their last 10 games. The Bruins have the advantage in net, with their goalies being the main reason for their record, but with the Devils being just a small favorite home, I'll take a shot on New Jersey.
Penguins vs. Canadiens prediction
The Canadiens, despite being 12-13-3, are one of the worst teams in the NHL. They rank above only the Blackhawks and Sharks in both CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage.
The Penguins have struggled with their powerplay this season, which has cost them at times, but now they face a Canadiens team that has the fifth worst penalty kill. This is the perfect spot for the Penguins to try to find some momentum.
Despite having similar records, Pittsburgh is the superior team by a wide margin. I'll back the Penguins on the road.
Ducks vs. Islanders prediction
The Ducks' offense has hit a cold streak lately. They have the second lowest expected goals over their past 10 games at 2.16 and the lowest actual goals in the NHL over that span, averaging only 1.36 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
We're going to fade offense in whatever game the Ducks play in for the foreseeable future. I'll take the UNDER against the Islanders tonight.
Jets vs. Kings prediction
The Kings have lost two-straight games but I think they bounce back tonight. They lead the NHL in several metrics and despite losing two-straight, they're still leading the NHL in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Jets are 26th in that stat over their last 10 games and have started to regress after their hot start.
They're heavy favorites, but I still think there's value in betting on the Kings tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!