Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Tonight (Stars Will Close Out Golden Knights in Game 6)
I lost on the OVER in last night's electric Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, but I'm still sitting at 23-17 (+2.15 units) so far in the NHL Playoffs.
We have two more Game 6s to watch tonight when the Dallas Stars have the chance to close out the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks try to close out the Nashville Predators.
Let's dive into my best bet for each game and if you've been following my picks this postseason, you won't be surprised by which side I'm on.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Predators -125 vs. Canucks
- Stars -110 vs. Golden Knights
Canucks vs. Predators prediction
The Predators have had the slight edge in this series in terms of the advanced metrics, sporting an expected goals percentage of +0.17 per 60 minutes of play. If the Canucks had either of their top two goalies healthy, they'd probably be the side to bet at their current price, but I have no faith in their third string goaltender, Arturs Silovs.
We can now back the team that has the better goalie, the better advanced metrics, and the home town crowd behind him as just a slight favorite. Give me the Preds to force a Game 7.
Stars vs. Golden Knights prediction
In terms of expected goals, no team has been as dominant as the Dallas Stars in the opening round. They have an expected goals per 60 minutes of +1.46 and if it wasn't for some poor goaltending early in the series by the Stars, they'd already be on to the second round.
The Stars are also almost doubling the Golden Knights' high-danger scoring chances, 15.55 per game to 8.15 per game. Dallas is the clear superior team and will close out the series in Vegas tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
