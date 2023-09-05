Travis Kelce Injury Causes Massive Shift in Chiefs-Lions Week 1 Odds
The Chiefs could be in trouble if Travis Kelce misses Week 1.
By Peter Dewey
The Kansas City Chiefs might be in trouble in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
Travis Kelce -- the star tight end for the defending Super Bowl champions -- hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday and is up in the air for the team's season opener on Thursday night.
Oddsmakers have already adjusted the line for the Chiefs-Lions matchup, with the total dropping from 54.5 to 52.5 and the spread also dropping a whole point from Kansas City -6.5 to -5.5.
Lions vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 1
There's no doubt that the Chiefs are a worse offensive team if Kelce sits, hence the movement on not just the spread, but the total as well.
The Lions, who are the best team in the NFL against the spread since Dan Campbell took over as head coach (23-11), are still +210 to win the game, but it may be hard for Kansas City to cover this number without its top offensive weapon.
Last season, Kelce recorded his seventh straight 1,000 yard campaign for the Chiefs, catching 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 scores. The Chiefs use him as the No. 1 option in the passing game, so it's likely that receivers such as Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will have to step up in Week 1 if he sits.
Kelce's status should be updated as the week goes on, but with the tight turnaround on Thursday night, it's hard to see him being 100 percent for this game even if he does play.
