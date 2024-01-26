Two Big Bets Made on Ravens Ahead of Chiefs Showdown in AFC Championship
We've already seen two big bets come in on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl ahead of their game against the Ravens.
Now it appears the whales are ready to bite on Baltimore.
Baltimore is currently the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl at around +190 odds (depending on the book) and will be the favorite in the big game if they beat the Chiefs, no matter who the Ravens face.
Before they become outright favorites, someone plunked down $100,000 at +195 odds for them to win the Super Bowl, according to Patrick Everson. That bet would profit $195,000 should the Ravens hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a few weeks.
Ravens Super Bowl odds
To get there, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens need to beat Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Another person is so confident Baltimore will do just that they put a $195,000 bet on it.
According to Ben Fawkes, a bettor in New Jersey wagered $195K on the Ravens moneyline to beat the Chiefs at -200 odds. If the Ravens win this week, that bettor will profit $87,500.
Personally, I don't think the risk is worth the reward there, but that's my opinion. Clearly, someone with more disposable income than me disagrees.
These are the two biggest bets we've seen made on the Ravens this week.
Previously, the Chiefs had bets of $30,000 and $100,000 made on them to win the Super Bowl at +500 odds. Those bets would profit $150,000 and $500,000 respectively if they hit.
Chiefs Super Bowl odds
Whoever wins the AFC Championship will likely be favorites against whoever wins the NFC Championship between the 49ers and Lions. It would seem these bettors are trying to get in at plus odds before they're gone.
