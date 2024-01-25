Another Massive Chiefs Super Bowl Bet Just Was Made
One bettor placed a gigantic wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season.
People can't stop making big bets on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl right now!
A day after someone reportedly dropped $30,000 on the Chiefs to win it all, another massive bet was just made, this one even bigger than the first.
According to Ben Fawkes, someone made a $100,000 bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +500 odds. The bet was made at Caesars Sportsbook and would net a profit of $500,000 if the Chiefs to claim a second straight Lombardi Trophy.
As you can see, the Chiefs odds don't sit at +500 right now, so this bettor must have gotten in at a better time than what we're seeing today.
The first order of business for this bettor to claim their prize is the Chiefs upsetting the Ravens in the AFC Championship. The Ravens are currently -3.5 or -4 point favorites, depending on the book. However, Patrick Mahomes is 8-3 straight up as an underdog in his career and 9-1-1 against the spread, though the ATS record won't help this bettor.
If the Chiefs do upset the Ravens, they'll likely be favorites or slight underdogs against either the Lions or 49ers in the Super Bowl. But let's cross that bride if/when we get there.
This is only the second road playoff game of Mahomes career, but he and the Chiefs put together arguably their most complete performance of the season in a road win against Buffalo last week. The Ravens present a different challenge alltogether with Lamar Jackson's ability to make plays with his legs and arm and their terrorizing defense, which is, by most measures, the best in the league.
Two bettors are clearly banking on Mahomes magic to strike again.
If you want to guarantee yourself $150 this weekend, here's how. Click this link and sign up for FanDuel. Deposit $10 into your account and make a $5 bet. After that, you'll get $150 in bonus bets for you to use however you want. Just make sure to sign up today before this offer ends.
Odd refresh periodically and are subject to change.