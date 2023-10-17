UCLA vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Stanford pulled one of the most stunning comebacks in college football history, can it hang with UCLA at home?
By Reed Wallach
UCLA continues to lose its showcase games, dropping a game to Oregon State on the road to all but end the team's PAC-12 title hopes.
The Bruins are back on the road this weekend to face Stanford, who is fresh off one of the most surprising comebacks in college football history, on the road against Colorado last week, erasing a 29-0 halftime deficit.
Can Stanford hold up against a physical UCLA team that has been operating at a high level but is plagued by untimely turnovers? Here are the odds for this PAC-12 showdown:
UCLA vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total
Stanford vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- UCLA is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season as a favorite
- Stanford is 3-3 ATS this season
- Both teams have gone UNDER in four of six games
UCLA vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Game Time: ESPN
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): 10:30 PM EST
- UCLA Record: 4-2
- Stanford Record: 2-4
UCLA vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Dante Moore: Moore's now had three straight games with a pick-six in the first half of high-leverage PAC-12 games. While there is arm talent on display constantly, Moore's numbers are highly concerning as a true freshman starting for a team that had hopes of contending in the conference this season for a title game appearance. He is only completing 50% of his passes with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Stanford
Ashton Daniels: Daniels has battled injuries this season, and after not starting against Colorado last week, he made some fantastic passes to spark the team's epic comeback. He is the far more proven passer in the Stanford quarterback room and definitely regained control of the starting role. Daniels passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns last week against Colorado, but this Stanford team has struggled against the elite opponents in the PAC-12 this season. Will he regress against better competition?
UCLA vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
The Cardinal deserves a ton of praise for the team's comeback effort, but remember, this was a team catching double digits against Colorado on the road and lost to USC and Oregon by a combined 82 points. While UCLA may not be in the caliber, the team has the offensive upside to dispose of the Cardinal even on the road.
Stanford is 128th in net yards per play and 127th in defensive success rate on the ground. That's imperative because I think UCLA needs to lean on the ground game to open up the field for Moore in the passing game. Behind bell-cow Carson Steele and explosive backs TJ Harden and Anthony Adkins (each averaging six yards or more on the ground), I believe the Bruins will attack the Cardinal via the run game with great success.
Once Stanford is committing extra bodies to slow down UCLA's running backs, Moore should have plenty of options downfield to hit explosive plays. Stanford was cooked by Colorado's wide receivers as Shedeur Sanders threw for more than 400 yards in last week's game. UCLA has the type of talent that can burn the Cardinal second that is 126th in EPA/Pass and 123rd in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade.
This is a great bounce-back spot for UCLA, who outgained Oregon State in the team's double-digit loss but poor decision-making from Moore cost the team a signature win. Against a far less talented opponent, UCLA should get back on track with a blowout win.
