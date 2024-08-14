UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
One of the biggest rivalries in the UFC will finally be settled on Aug. 17 when Dricus du Plessis defends his middleweight title against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.
Du Plessis (21-2, 7-0 in UFC) continued his unlikely run through the UFC middleweight division at UFC 297 with a title, topping Sean Strickland by split decision to win the belt. Du Plessis' current win streak was extended to nine with the win, having not lost a fight since his rematch with Roberto Soldic at KSW 45.
Adesanya (24-3, 13-3 in UFC) will end an 11-month-long layoff once he returns to the cage against Du Plessis, having not fought since losing a lopsided decision to Strickland at UFC 293. With the loss, Adesanya dropped to 1-2 in his last three fights and just 4-3 since 2021.
Track Jaren Kawada's daily picks and betting record on BetStamp here.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Odds and Total
Moneyline
- du Plessis: -105
- Adesanya: -115
Total: 4.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Best Bet
Adesanya is undeniably the second-greatest middleweight in UFC history behind Anderson Silva but his upcoming task is a lot to ask of him. Only one fighter has ever become a three-time champion in the same weight class: Randy Couture in 2007.
While Adesanya is already one of the few to gain his title back after losing it by knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287, he was inarguably losing most of that fight before pulling off a Hail Mary knockout late in the second round. Had it not been for that, he would be on a three-fight losing streak going back until 2022. At 35, Adesanya is also now two years older than he was in that fight with Pereira.
In a pure striking match, Adesanya wins this fight nine out of ten times. But where Du Plessis is special is in his ability to mix up his game by implementing his wrestling with his blitzing style to change the pace of his fights. 'Still Knocks' averages 3.0 takedowns per 15 minutes, more than all but one of Adesanya's previous opponents (Derek Brunson).
Adesanya is stout at returning to his feet but is prone to getting too comfortable with his striking and allowing gaping holes for a takedown attempt. Du Plessis has taken down all but one of his UFC opponents and is the only fighter to take down Sean Strickland more than two times in a single fight. Strickland only allowed Kamaru Usman to bring him down twice but Du Plessis did it six times in their 25-minute brawl.
Without a doubt, Du Plessis is going to get into Adesanya's face and with his style, he is highly prone to counter attacks. But Adesanya showed a liability to getting walked down in his fight with Strickland while also showing potential signs of his age, having been fighitng professionally since 2010.
It would not be surprising to see Adesanya knock out Du Plessis early but the fighter who once began his career at 20-0 has not looked the same since losing to Jan Blachowicz in 2021.
Prediction: Du Plessis by decision
Best bet: Dricus du Plessis money line (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.