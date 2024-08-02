UFC Abu Dhabi: Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
To begin the night on Aug. 3, Sedriques Dumas and Denis Tiuliulin will kick off UFC Abu Dhabi in the middleweight division.
Dumas (9-2, 2-2 in UFC) is making his second walk to the Octagon in 2024 after losing to Nursulton Ruziboev by first-round knockout at UFC Atlantic City. The loss dropped Dumas to 2-2 in the promotion and ended his two-fight win streak after beating Cody Brundage and Abu Azaitar.
Tiuliulin (11-9, 1-4 in UFC) is likely on the final straw of his UFC career with just one win in the Octagon and losing his last three. Though his record is not appealing, the strength of Tiuliulin's schedule is on par with some of the best fighters in the UFC middleweight division.
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin odds and round total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Sedriques Dumas -230
- Denis Tiuliulin +190
Total Rounds:
- 1.5 (Over -166/Under +130)
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin best bet
Dumas initially came into the UFC with a lot of hype behind his name as an undefeated prospect but has yet to find his rhythm in the Octagon. This matchup with Tiuliulin could be just the fight he needs to gain his confidence back.
Before he debuted in the UFC, Dumas was 7-0 with six wins inside the distance. Through his first four promotional appearances, he has not been able to get a finish but Tiuliulin is the perfect fighter to set him up for a highlight. Of his nine losses, Tiuliulin has lost seven times by knockout or submission — 78 percent — including all four in the UFC.
Of the fights Tiuliulin has lost by finish, all but one have been in either round one or two. That fits perfectly into Dumas' aggressive fight style, who has four first-round finishes and two in the second round.
Tiuliulin, a boxer, will look to stand and trade with Dumas on the feet. Likewise, Dumas has shown off his wrestling in the UFC but turned heads on the regional scene with his striking. All of Tiuliulin's UFC losses have come from being dominated on the ground.
Even if the fight stays upright, Dumas is one of the few middleweights who can match Tiuliulin's size at 6-foot-1 with a 77-inch reach. Dumas is taller by an inch and will have a two-inch reach advantage.
Prediction: Dumas by KO/TKO in round two
Best bet: Sedriques Dumas by KO/TKO or submission (+125)
