UFC Denver: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Two of the oldest active welterweights in the UFC will meet at UFC Denver as veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov will be featured in the co-main event.
As the favorite, Ponzinibbio (29-7, 11-6 in UFC) is just 2-4 since returning from injury in 2021 but has faced exclusively elite competition. Ponzinibbio will be fighting for the first time in over a year on July 13, last facing Kevin Holland at UFC 287, losing by third-round knockout.
Salikhov (19-5, 6-4 in UFC) has been more active in the past year but has not seen any more success, picking up two losses since Ponzinibbio last fought. After beginning his UFC career 5-1, Salikhov has gone just 1-3 since 2022 and is coming off a knockout loss to Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 85.
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov odds and round total
Moneyline:
- Santiago Ponzinibbio -192
- Muslim Salikhov +160
Total Rounds:
- 2.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov best bet
In their respective primes, both Ponzinibbio and Salikhov have won almost exclusively by knockout. But both men have shown significant signs of age in recent years with Salikhov turning 40 in June and Ponzinibbio not far behind him at 37.
Aging fighters often see their finishing ability rapidly decline. Ponzinibbio has visibly not been the same fighter since returning from injury, having just one knockout win in the last five years. Before his two recent losses, Salikhov last picked up a knockout on the glass chin of Andre Fialho in 2022 but acquired his previous three victories by decision.
Ponzinibbio and Salikhov are not daily training partners but have likely trained with each other in the past. Ponzinibbio bases his camp at American Top Team where Salikhov often spends part of his time as well. With the two being welterweights around the same age, the chances that they have crossed paths in the gym are high.
Add to the fact that this fight will be in elevation — a factor that has limited finishes in recent years with over 50 percent of fights in Salt Lake City and Denver since 2018 seeing the final horn.
As we have seen repeatedly in MMA, current or former teammates who fight each other go to a decision almost without fail. The knockout numbers of both men on paper have likely influenced this line a little bit too far.
Prediction: Ponzinibbio by decision
Best bet: Fight goes the distance (+120)
