UFC Vegas 91: Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak Prediction, Pick and Odds
All signs point to the underdog in the third lightweight bout of UFC Vegas 91.
By Jaren Kawada
As two lightweights looking to bounce back from recent losses, Austin Hubbard and Michal Figlak meet on the prelims of UFC Vegas 91 on April 27.
Hubbard (15-7, 3-5 in UFC) began his second stint in the UFC by losing to Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 292 in the TUF 31 season finale. Initially signing with the company in 2019, Hubbard alternated wins and losses before getting cut in 2021 and fighting his way back into the octagon as a member of Team Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter.
Figlak (8-1, 0-1 in UFC) entered the UFC as an undefeated prospect but fell in his initial impression to Fares Ziam. As a veteran of Cage Warriors, Figlak has a solid fanbase behind him as a Polish fighter currently training in England.
Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak odds and round total
Spread
- Austin Hubbard +3.5 (-145)
- Michal Figlak -3.5 (+110)
Total Rounds
- 2.5 (OVER -250/UNDER +190)
Moneyline
- Austin Hubbard: +150
- Michal Figlak: -180
Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak best bet
This fight will not be the most exciting matchup of the fight card but is giving bettors significant value on the underdog. Despite being the veteran, Hubbard has been the underdog since the line opening as DraftKings lists nearly 70 percent of public money on Figlak.
The UFC should certainly want Figlak to bounce back after dropping his debut fight as a 2-1 favorite but despite his struggles in the UFC, Hubbard feasts on these types of matchups. In his overall time in the Octagon, Hubbard has only lost to UFC veterans while his three wins in the promotion have been against fighters who owned a combined 0-5 record under the bright lights.
The experience gap between the two is significant, as even outside the UFC Hubbard has picked up wins over notable ex-UFC veterans Julian Lane and Cameron VanCamp. Figlak has never beaten an opponent who has fought for a major MMA promotion.
Lacking a single strength that stands out on paper, Hubbard is merely the definition of an all-around fighter who does nothing spectacularly but everything adequately. The same can be said for Fares Ziam, who gave Figlak fits in his debut with a mix of attacks, landing three timely takedowns to allow the European to land just 28 significant strikes.
In the UFC, Hubbard has landed 10 total takedowns with 52 percent accuracy.
This fight is all but certain to go long, as Hubbard has seen 12 of his 22 professional fights (55 percent) go to a decision while Figlak has gone to the cards in five straight. Vegas is keen on those numbers, juicing the over prop, but given his technical advantages in this fight, look for Hubbard to pick up his fourth UFC win by decision.
Prediction and best bet: Austin Hubbard by decision (+250)