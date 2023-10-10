USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Will Caleb Williams carry the Trojans to another win?
By Reed Wallach
Caleb Williams continued his heroics with USC, single handedly keeping the teams undefeated season in tact despite a lackluster effort against Arizona in Week 6.
Williams is still in the mix for a second straight Heisman Trophy, but the Trojans have been at least a three-touchdown favorite in every game so far this season. Now, the team is a small road underdog against a battle tested Notre Dame team that is off a loss on the road to Louisville.
USC vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Trends
- USC is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Notre Dame is 3-2-1 ATS this season
- USC is an underdog for the first time this season
- USC has gone OVER in five of six games this season
USC vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- USC Record: 6-0
- Notre Dame Record: 5-2
USC vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
USC
Caleb Williams: Williams did it all last week. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner lifted the team's lackluster performance around him to a victory that included the game winning two-point conversion in triple overtime. After falling behind 17-0 in the first half, Williams finished with 219 yards and a touchdown pass while adding 41 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Notre Dame
Audric Estime: Estime has been one of the best running backs in the sport this season, but got banged up in the team's deflating loss at Louisville. Estime only had 10 carries for 20 yards in the loss and was dealing with a lower leg injury. There has been no mention of Estime's status being in doubt for this game but his effectiveness is worth monitoring as the Irish face one of the worst rush defenses in the country in USC.
USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame has had the most grueling schedule of any team in the country to date, including a trip to Ireland to start the season and now a fourth straight ranked opponent in prime time. The team looked gassed by the second half of the game against Louisville and is in desperate need of some energy.
The team should get a reprieve against the porous USC defense that grades out as the 110th best tackling unit per Pro Football Focus and is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush. After posting one of the lowest rush grades relative to last season, second percentile according to gameonpaper.com, Notre Dame will hope to have a stronger game on the ground.
The Irish defense will be the toughest that USC has faced to date, 20th in EPA/Pass and 15th in defensive success rate and should give Caleb Williams troubles after he has been sacked at an above average rate this season.
There is a case to be made that USC has been going through the motions amidst an easy schedule and that Notre Dame can be out of gas after the opposite -- a gauntlet. However, I believe USC's defense is just that poor, similar to last season when the team struggled to beat Utah, a team that can bolster a physical ground game and a disciplined defense.
To me, Notre Dame is the better team and despite the schedule, and will overcome the fatigue and hand USC a much needed loss like the team's play this season would suggest.
