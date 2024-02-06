Usher First Song Odds for Super Bowl Halftime Show (Available Only in Canada)
Here are the odds for which song Usher will play first during his Super Bowl 58 halftime show.
Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher is set to take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Super Bowl is certainly a unique game for sports bettors with the bevy of props available both on and off the field. From the length of the national anthem, gatorade color of the winning team and Taylor Swift sightings, there are plenty of options for sports bettors that has nothing to do with what happens on the field between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
That extends to the halftime show, too, as odds are now available in Canada on which hit Usher will open his performance with at Allegiant Stadium.
Which song will Usher sing first at the Super Bowl?
As one could expect, "Yeah!" is the co-favorite at +225 and is Usher's biggest hit, spending 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top-100.
Also at +225, "My Way" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top-100 in the United States. Usher opened his concert Dec. 5 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with "My Way."
