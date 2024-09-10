Utah HC 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 28 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens.
It's an exciting time in Utah after the debacle of the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes had plenty of talent, but were never able to recover from the drama around the team or the pitfalls of playing in a 5,000-seat Arizona State arena. It'll be a load off their shoulders to play in front of some new hockey fans in Salt Lake City, which should invigorate the team in the early portions of the season.
New owner Ryan Smith will pour all of his efforts into making this team as great as possible, and the new Utah HC should respond. The Utah experiment started well with an influx of season ticket sales, but it's now time for the team to put it together on the ice.
Let's look at two futures bets for Utah HC and their players in 2024-25.
Utah HC Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- Logan Cooley OVER 24.5 Goals
- Utah HC to make playoffs
Logan Cooley OVER 24.5 Goals
Logan Cooley had a great start to his NHL career by tallying 20 goals in 82 games last season. A 44-point season would normally put a player in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, but he finished fifth in voting. He didn't get as many votes as you'd expect because some stretches were very poor, and people wondered if he was ready for full-time NHL duties.
The impressive thing for Cooley is that he still scored 20 goals despite those issues. In the first half of the season, he had runs of no goals in eight and 17 games but turned it on at season's end. If Cooley can find that form from the end of the season and eliminate the cold streaks, he could score 30+ goals this season for a breakout year.
Utah HC to make playoffs
It would take considerable improvement for Utah to elevate to a playoff position. If you go by last season's final standings, they'd have to win 11 more games this season to sneak into a wild-card spot. It feels impossible, but a Cinderella run for the newest relocation run could happen.
They found a goaltender in Connor Ingram (if he can stay healthy) and are loaded with young stars who could all show improvement this season. The addition of some veteran experience in Mikhail Sergachev could also help them get over that hump. The Coyotes have been a sneaky breakout team every year for a couple of seasons now, and their first season in Utah is when I'll take a stand and say it happens.
