UTEP vs. FIU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Which team can secure its first Conference USA win?
By Reed Wallach
Both UTEP and Florida International are desperate for a Conference USA win this season and meet in a projected coin flip on Wednesday night.
FIU played New Mexico State tough on the road last week, but couldn't get a win and now may not have quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who suffered a concussion on Thursday and is a game-time decision for this game. The Panthers will host UTEP, who has struggled all season, but hopes to get on track after a bye week.
UTEP vs. Florida International Odds, Spread and Total
Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- UTEP is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- FIU is 3-3 ATS this season
- Both teams have gone UNDER in four of six games
UTEP vs. Florida International How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UTEP Record: 1-5
- Florida International Record: 3-3
UTEP vs. Florida International Key Players to Watch
UTEP
Gavin Hardison: Hardison missed the team's game before the bye week against Louisiana Tech, and is still day-to-day. Further, both the second and third stringer quarterbacks are banged up so fourth stringer Cade McConnell is taking first team reps. UTEP is 86th in success rate on offense this year and 118th in net yards per play.
Florida International
Keyonte Jenkins: Jenkins has given FIU a spark at quarterback, but may be out with a concussion. Despite optimism from head coach Mike MacIntyre, we'll see if Jenkins can pass concussion protocol. The freshman has a negative touchdown to interception ratio (four-to-six), but has been an upgrade over Week 0 starter Grayson James, who will start if Jenkins can't get cleared.
UTEP vs. Florida International Prediction and Pick
This game has had poor quarterback play all season, and it might get worse with UTEP potentially playing its fourth string quarterback.
No matter who is going under center for either team, I do believe that this game will be a grind on both offenses. FIU hasn't been able to string together consistent drives all season long, ranking 110th in yards per carry and 125th in line yards. The team has been behind the sticks and Jenkins hasn't been able to make up for it with his undeveloped arm.
FIU has been able to get three wins behind its strong defense. The team is 51st in success rate this season and has done a fantastic job of holding up in close, allowing a touchdown on just 50% of red zone opportunities. The Panthers have slowed games to a crawl and make them low scoring affairs, which has given the team a ton of opportunities and already three wins on the year.
UTEP is averaging about two plays per minute, outside the top 100 on the year, and I don't trust either offense to take advantage and push this game into the mid 20's. I'll go with the under in a game that can feature some terrible quarterback play.
