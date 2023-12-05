UTSA vs. Marshall Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Frisco Bowl
By Reed Wallach
UTSA came up just short of making the AAC Championship game in its first year in the conference, but remains one of the best Group of Five programs behind veteran quarterback Frank Harris.
The Roadrunners will take on Marshall in the Frisco Bowl in hopes of sending out Harris on a winning note. Can the team's high-powered offense cover as a big favorite against Marshall, who struggled amidst lofty Sun Belt expectations this season?
Here's my betting preview for the Frisco Bowl. You can find all of BetSided's bowl coverage here!
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with the link below, sign up, and bet $5 on ANY moneyline and win, you'll get $150 in bonus bets INSTANTLY!
UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread and Total
Marshall vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Marshall is 4-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UTSA is 5-6-1 ATS this season
- Marshall is 1-5 ATS as underdogs
- UTSA went UNDER in eight of 12 games this season
UTSA vs. Marshall How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 19th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UTSA Record: 8-4
- Marshall Record: 6-6
UTSA vs. Marshall Key Players to Watch
UTSA
Frank Harris: Harris had an injury early in the season, but took off in AAC play, playing in every game and the team scored 34 or more in all but one game, the season finale against Tulane. Harris had 22 total touchdowns in the regular season and completed 65% of his passes for 2,468 yards.
Marshall
Cam Fancher: The sophomore has struggled in his first full season as the starter, leading the offense to an EPA/Pass outside the top 100 nationally (104th). He has a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio (9:11) and the passing game is bottom five in explosive pass rate.
UTSA vs. Marshall Prediction and Pick
Marshall floundered this season but was able to navigate enough wins against poor competition to get to bowl eligibility. Marshall didn't beat a team with more than six wins this season and scored more than 30 points twice since the beginning of October.
It's worth noting that UTSA's defense is short-handed heading into this one as edge rusher Trey Moore is in the transfer portal after being named AAC Defensive Player of the Year, but I can't trust Marshall's offensive line to hold up against the Roadrunners aggressive defense that is top 10 in tackles for loss this season and 30th in yards per play allowed. Meanwhile, Marshall's offensive line is 119th in tackles for loss allowed and has more turnovers than any team in the country with 28.
While I don't believe the Thundering Herd can score much, the defense is the team's strong point, 29th in EPA/Play this season, and loaded on the defensive line, generating 81 TFLs, the 22nd most in the country.
With Marshall's inability to score, I can't trust them to do enough to get this game over the total. Meanwhile, Jeff Traylor has lost all three games as a head coach in bowl season and 1-2 against the spread, so he hasn't proven he can be trusted in the postseason, so instead I'll go with the under.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!