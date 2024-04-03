Valero Texas Cut Line Prediction (Who will make the cut at TPC San Antonio?)
Predicting what the cut line will be at this week's PGA Tour event, the Valero Texas Open, as well as breaking down two golfers you should bet on to miss and make the cut.
It's time to lock in your last few bets for this week's PGA Tour event, the Valero Texas Open. I already gave you everything you need to know to bet on the tournament, including my top three picks to win.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the cut line. I'm going to attempt to predict what the cut line will be as well as one golfer to bet on to miss the cut and one to bet on to make the cut. Let's dive into it.
Valero Texas Open Cut Line Prediction
The cut line is likely to land somewhere around even par. It was even par in 2023 and 1-under in 2022 so I'm going to take a shot at being 1-under again in 2024 based on how scores have been generally better across the board on the PGA Tour this year.
Weather doesn't seem like it's going to be much of a factor on Thursday or Friday so I think a 1-under standing after 36 holes will be enough to get you to the weekend.
Cut line prediction: -1
Valero Texas Open Best Bet to Make the Cut
Akshay Bhatia has been quietly playing some fantastic golf, posting two-straight top 20 finishes. He's also coming off a performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open where he gained a staggering +1.94 strokes per round with his approach play. If he can bring that momentum into the Valero Texas Open, he'll not only make the cut but he'll be a dark horse contender to win the whole tournament.
He finished T46 at this event last season.
Pick: Akshay Bhatia -174
Valero Texas Open Best Bet to Miss the Cut
There are nothing but red flags surrounding Collin Morikawa's game right now. He has lost strokes with his approach play in two-straight events for the first time in his career, missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then finishing T45 at the Players Championship.
If he hasn't fixed his swing over the past couple of weeks, he could be in danger of missing the cut at TPC San Antonio. It's not going to help his case that this will be the first time competing at this course, so he won't have the course experience that other golfers in the field will have.
At +186, he's worth a bet to miss the cut this week.
Pick: Collin Morikawa +186
