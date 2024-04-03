Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio Longshots and First Round Leader Best Bets
In this article, I follow up my Power Ranking Best Bests with a couple more longshots and some first round leader (FRL) best bets.
By Todd Moser
In the final tune up for The Masters, we have a loaded crop of golfers competing in the Valero Texas Open.
With the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama looking to round into form ahead of the first major of the 2024 golf calendar next week, is there value in betting on them in derivative markets, including First Round Leader? Below, you'll find my favorite longshot bets and favorite FRL wagers!
The Valero Texas Open Longshot Best Bets
Matt Kuchar +12500
Kuchar has a history at the Valero. He has played in this event more than anyone else in the field and has some good finishes including three Top 10s and another three Top 15s. His best was a T-2 in 2022. The bad news is that his best finish this year is a lowly T-39 at Pebble Beach.
JJ Spaun +12500
Spaun has a good track record here the past two years winning in 2022 and tying for 22nd last year. However, like Kuch, his results this year leave a lot to be desired. His best finish this year was last week in Houston where he finished T-36.
The Valero Texas Open First Round Leader (FRL) Best Bets
Rory McIlroy +2000
No surprise here. I’m sure Rory will be in tune-up mode for The Masters, but perhaps he gets off to a quick start. After all, he ranks 10th on Tour in first round scoring at 67.67.
Ludvig Aberg +2500
The Texas Tech Red Raider ranks first on our Power Rankings. Given he has prior course experience, having played twice as an amateur, and an excellent first round scoring average (68.00 T-13), he’s a good bet for FRL.
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Matsuyama ranks third on our Power Rankings. His best finish at Valero was last year with a T-15. Statistically, Matsuyama ranks 15th in total strokes gained, 16th in GIR, 19th in scrambling, and 29th in scoring average.
Jordan Spieth +3300
The Texan ranks sixth on our Power Rankings. Spieth ranks 45th in first round scoring at 69.33. He won here in 2021 and finished second in 2015. He ranks 12th in total strokes gained, sixth in strokes gained putting, third in putting average, and fifth in birdie average.
