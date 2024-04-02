Valero Texas Open First Round Leader Odds and Prediction
Breaking down why you should bet on Ludvig Aberg to be the first round leader at this week's Valero Texas Open
We have just one more PGA Tour event to get through before the Masters, so let's make the most of it and see if we can grow our bankroll in time for next week's tournament at Augusta National.
One of the ways we can try to do that is by betting on who will be the leader at the end of the first round of this week's Valero Texas Open. If you want to find out my best overall bets to win, you'll find them in my betting preview here. In this article, we're going to focus on just the opening round at TPC San Antonio.
Valero Texas Open First Round Leader Odds
Valero Texas Open First Round Leader Prediction
Ludvig Aberg +2800
There are two ways to look at betting on a first round leader. You can either get huge odds on some long shots, due to the unpredictability of scoring in a single round, or you can bet on some top golfers at longer odds than you can get on them to win the whole tournament. The latter is the strategy I'm going to use this week by targeting Ludvig Aberg, one of the favorites at the event, to be the first round leader.
Aberg has been playing fantastic golf lately. he finished solo eighth at the Players Championship which included gaining 1.67 strokes per round with his approach game and 1.43 strokes per round off the tee.
The most important factor in me decigint o go with Aberg as my first round leader is that he's tied for 26th on th Tour in first round scoring average at 69.00. That also puts him close to first in this field in that stat with most of the golfers above him, like Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, not competing this week.
At +2800, he's looking like a great bet to be leading after the opening round on Thursday.
