Valero Texas Open Hole in One Odds and History (Will Someone Record an Ace at TPC San Antonio?)
Breaking down the history of holes in one at the Valero Texas Open as well as my pick for whether or not we should bet on one to be recorded.
The PGA Tour will wrap up its Texas Swing with this week's Valero Texas Open.
I broke down everything you need to know to bet on this week's event, including my three best bets, in my full betting preview here. In this article, we're going to focus on one of the most electric prop bets you can place; whether or not a golfer will record a hole-in-one.
Keep on reading to find out the history of the hole in one at this event as well as the odds for one to take place this week.
Valero Texas Open Hole in One History
The Valero Texas Open has been hosted at TPC San Antonio since 2010, so despite this event existing since 1922, we're going to only take into consideration aces that were recorded from 2010-2023.
- Si Woo Kim - 2019
- Nick Taylor - 2019
- Scott Stallins - 2016
- Eric Axley - 2015
- Greg Chalmers - 2013
- Diego Velasquez - 2012
We have only seen six holes in one recorded at this event since it switched to being hosted at TPC San Antonio, and none since 2019.
Valero Texas Open Hole in One Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Yes +110
- No -150
Holes in one have been few and far between at the Valero Texas Open and we haven't seen one recorded since 2019. That means we haven't seen one in three-straight events at this course, yet we can still get -150 odds on one not being recorded this week.
Three of the four Par 3s at this event play over 200 yards with the 13th hole playing a whopping 241 yards. The only hole that is likely a hole in one opportunity is the 16th which plays 183 yards long. Still, none of those holes scream "hole in one" to me, so I'll bet the no at -150.
Prediction: No hole in one -150
