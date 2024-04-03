Valero Texas Open Prop Bets (How to bet on Alejandro Tosti)
Breaking down the best prop bets to bet on for this week's PGA Tour event, the Valero Texas Open, including why Alejandro Tosti will finish as the top South American Golfer.
The PGA Tour will wrap up its Texas swing as well as have one final send off before the best golfers in the world descend upon Augusta National for The Masters next week.
If you want to read my full betting preview for the Valero Texas Open, as well as my best bets to win, you'll find them here.
In this article, we're going to focus in on some prop bets. Betting on golfers to finish as the top player from their country is in interesting way to bet. It allows you to narrow in on some golfers that you want to bet in some capacity, but you don't have enough confidence in them to wager on them to win the whole tournament.
Valero Texas Open Prop Bets
- Alejandro Tosti Top South American (+190)
- Corey Conners Top Canadian (+115)
- Tom Kim Top South Korean (+225)
Alejandro Tosti Top South American (+190)
People are starting to realize how good the Argentinean, Alejandro Tosti, is after finishing T2 at last week's Texas Children's Open. He has stumbled late in events this season but he has the talent to be one of the better golfers on Tour and I think he will carry his momentum from last week to TPC San Antonio this week.
Most importantly, this is a fade of the rest of the group. No other South American has played well lately. Jhonattan Vegas hasn't finished inside the top 25 since a T22 finish at the WM Phoenix Open in February. Nico Echavarria has missed two straight cuts and Camilo Villegas hasn't finished better than T50 since winning the Bermuda Championship in November.
Tosti should be by far the best golfer in this group this week.
Corey Conners Top Canadian (+115)
This bet is a case of me wanting to bet on Corey Conners in some way this week, but I can't get there on his price to win or finish in the top 10. Therefore, I think the best way to wager on him is to take him to finish as the top Canadian. It's a good week to do it with the other Canadians like Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Hadwin not teeing it up in this event.
Conners is a two-time winner of the event as well as the active defending champion. Taylor Pendrith missed four-straight cuts before finishing T39 last week. Adam Svensson hasn't finished better than T49 since the Genesis Invitational. Ben Silverman hasn't finished better than T36 since the Cognizant Classic.
All of that adds up to Conners clearly being the favorite in this group. +115 odds may not get you too excited, but there's still plenty of value on him at those odds.
Tom Kim Top South Korean (+225)
It's time for Tom Kim to snap out of his funk and start playing good golf again. He hasn't had a solid finish since the T17 placing at the WM Phoenix Open, but his game should fit this course well as his approach play and chipping are two strengths to his game.
The favorite of this group, Byeong Hun An, will be teeing it up for the first time since The Players Championship when he played completely awful, losing 2.49 strokes per round with his approach play. K.H. Lee missed the cut at this event last year and finished just T31 last week.
Finally, S.H. Kim hasn't finished better than T45 since a second place finish at the Fortinet Championship last September.
Despite his less than stellar play, Tom Kim may be in the best form of the group. I think he's a great bet to be the top South Korean at +225.
